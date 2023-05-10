The Newest NYC Dispensary Is a Women-Owned White-Glove Experience

After perhaps too long, recreational weed was finally made legal across New York State in March 2021. Since then, New York City has slowly rolled out four legal dispensaries—each operated by individuals or organizations selected for their charitable missions and goals to promote entrepreneurship opportunities for those unjustly affected by cannabis-related arrests or imprisonment.

This week welcomes New York City’s fifth legal dispensary with the debut of Gotham located in Downtown Manhattan on the Bowery. Founded by entrepreneur Joanne Wilson, who’s behind companies like Food52 and Parachute, Gotham’s mission is to provide a bespoke experience for cannabis shoppers on the hunt for luxury lifestyle and cannabis products.

Here’s the thing, Gotham’s purpose goes beyond simply providing cannabis products and accessories to New Yorkers (and its visitors). At its flagship store, Gotham teams up with STRIVE, a non-profit that provides career resources and guidance for those impacted by the justice system. As a beneficiary to the STRIVE organization, proceeds from the store will help to create economic opportunities and empowerment to our local community.

This partnership is, “part of our continued work serving the Black and Brown communities that have been disproportionately harmed by systemically oppressive cannabis laws,” says executive director of STRIVE New York, Ayesha George.

Within the two-story space, guests can explore a range of New York State-grown and -produced flower, edibles, pre-rolls, tinctures, and more. While the shelves of Gotham are filled with the brand’s own Gotham Goods products, the store also showcases a selection of high-end accessories and goodies from New York-based companies like Edie Parker, Flowerhouse, House of Puff, and Rose New York x David Zilber of Noma. Throughout your in-store experience, visitors can peruse freely or call upon the expertise of on-hand specialists.

Gotham opens on Thursday, May 11 at 3 East Third Street in Bowery.