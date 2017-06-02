Lifestyle

Every NYC Pride Event You Need to Attend This Year

By Updated On 06/01/2017 at 05:44PM EST By Updated On 06/01/2017 at 05:44PM EST
Every NYC Pride Event You Need To Attend This Year
EuropaNewswire/Gado/Archive Photos/Getty Images

On June 28, 1969, the gay pride movement was born outside the West Village’s Stonewall Inn, when drag queens, trans folks, and bar attendees protested the police raids of the neighborhood bar, spurring a new fight for equality right here in New York. Now, every June, the city commemorates its central role in the LGBT-rights movement with a month of demonstrations, parades, celebrations, performances, exhibits, and more to push for further equality and recognition for LGBTQ people in New York City and worldwide. Rainbow flags and rainbow-layered Jell-O shots may abound in the city throughout June, but go beyond the temptingly colorful Pride Cocktail at your local bar and head out to one, or all, of these Pride events.

Saturday
Jun 3
Celebrate a Pride-themed First Saturday at the Brooklyn Museum

Crown Heights
This free party kicks off with a performance by the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, followed by queer film screenings, crafting workshops, LGBTQ-themed gallery talks, live music, and more.
Sunday
Jun 4
Get in your first Pride parade of the season at Queens Pride

Jackson Heights
‘80s recording artists Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam will headline this parade and festival that celebrates 25 years of Queens Pride Marches.
Saturday
Jun 10
Enjoy unlimited mimosas served by drag queens

Bushwick
Head to Bushwick’s House of Yes to watch aerial and dance performances by drag queens while you eat brunch food (gluten-free and veggie options are available) and drink unlimited mimosas for $50.
NYC Pride
Goran Bogicevic / Shutterstock.com
Saturday
Jun 10
Run a 5K to support LGBT cheerleaders

Prospect Park
Front Runners New York, the city’s oldest LGBT running club, will co-host a race with Brooklyn Pride to help support Cheer New York, an all-volunteer LGBT adult cheer squad that helps raise funds for the LGBT community. Thirty-five dollar entry includes a shirt and medal.
Saturday
Jun 10
Meet fellow femmes at a Femme Picnic

Prospect Park
Femme-identified people and their friends are invited to the sixth rendition of this free DIY picnic party. Bring hummus, a blanket, and a femme-tastic crew.
Friday - Friday
Jun 16-23
Admire LGBTQ fashion at Rainbow Fashion Week

All over NYC
Back for its fourth year, New York City Pride’s official fashion event brings out editors, buyers, stylists, celebrities, influencers, and plenty of fashionistas at a range of runway shows and presentations. Tickets start at $15.
Sunday
Jun 18
Celebrate LGBTQ professionals at the Pride Luminaries Brunch

SoHo
Put on your Sunday best and head to this garden party celebrating out professionals who’ve made impressive progress for LGBT people in the workplace. A little networking over bacon never hurt anyone, right? Tickets are $60.
NYC Pride
a katz / Shutterstock.com
Tuesday
Jun 20
Learn to make rainbow dumplings with a Top Chef

Chelsea
Former Top Chef cheftestant and current MEGU chef Frances Tariga will lead a class in making multicolored dumplings in honor of Pride Month. There will be hors d'oeuvres and dumplings to eat and beer, wine, and sake to drink during the two-hour class. Tickets are $135, with a portion of proceeds donated to The Center.
Friday - Sunday
Jun 23-25
See LGBT icons perform at Pride Island

West Village
This new, three-day music festival will bring some big names to the stage throughout the weekend, including Tegan and Sara, Róisín Murphy, Nelly Furtado, Patti LaBelle, and other icons. Tickets start at $65.
Wednesday
Jun 24
Lift for LGBTQ life at a Crossfit x Pride Event

Lower East Side
A range of workouts for all levels will let you lift at your own pace. An after-party will follow to celebrate your fitness accomplishments. Thirty dollar donations go to the Rainbow Railroad, which helps LGBTQ individuals safely travel out of Chechnya.
NYC Pride parade
Drew Angerer/Getty Images News
Saturday
Jun 24
Dance to music by DJ Taryn Manning at Teaze

Lower East Side
This annual women’s party is back with a special guest DJ, Orange Is The New Black’s Taryn Manning, and a new location: the rooftop at the DL. Tickets are $48.
Sunday
Jun 25
Watch the spectacle down Fifth Avenue at The March

Madison Square Park to Greenwich Village
The most iconic event of Pride Month -- the March -- shuts down the streets of lower Manhattan to celebrate LGBTQ pride and raise awareness for ongoing struggles for equality. This year’s grand marshals include the American Civil Liberties Union, Brooke Guinan, Krishna Stone, and Geng Le.
Sunday
Jun 25
Stuff your bag with free swag at PrideFest

Greenwich Village
As Pride becomes increasingly corporate, sponsors take this opportune gathering of like-minded people to pass out free samples of everything and anything at this annual street fair. You can also expect activists, local food vendors, and performances.

Melissa Kravitz is a writer based in NYC. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

