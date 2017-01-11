The Best NYC-Made Gifts to Buy Everyone on Your List

Make-your-own-beer kit

Price: $40

Where to purchase: Brooklyn Brew Shop

While the idea of making your own beer may seem daunting, the beer nerd in your life is likely to feel a little more confident about it (or they’ll at least pretend to be). Either way, Brooklyn Brew shop makes the whole process easy with its reusable, all-grain beer-making kits that allow you to homebrew everything from IPAs to ciders to saisons. The website even offers detailed beer-making instructions, should your recipient be wary of their skills.

Fleishers jerky crafting kit

Price: $29.99

Where to purchase: Fleishers

Road trips demand Slim Jims, for sure, but if your mom is getting slightly worried about the effects of gas station food on your dad’s health after all these years, then now’s the time to get him a DIY jerky kit from NYC’s best craft butcher. He’ll have to get the actual beef himself, but the kit sets him up will all the tools he’ll need to make the lean, high-protein/high-omega-3 snack.