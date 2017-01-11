The Best NYC-Made Gifts to Buy Everyone on Your List

Grapefruit & smoked salt marmalade
Price: $92 for a 12-pack of 4oz jars or $8.25 for individual jars
Where to purchase: Anarchy in a Jar (gift sets) & Farm to People (individual)
“Brooklyn-based Anarchy in a Jar makes grapefruit & smoked salt marmalade which is an overwhelmingly delicious, incredibly savory and playfully acidic treat. Paired with grilled fish, roasted meat, or slathered on toast with a hunk of bufala, the effect on your palate just may make you want to denounce your government.” - Mike Solomonov, chef/owner at Dizengoff NYC
Gift cards to Kalustyan's and JB Price
Price: Your choice!
Where to purchase: Kalustyan's and JB Prince
"For the holidays, I'm looking forward to giving gift cards to both Kalustyan's and to JB Prince, two incredible culinary shops that are in the O Ya neighborhood. Kalustyan's is a spice shop with endless ingredients to inspire any chef. JB Prince offers chef tools, cookware and appliances. Both shops are valuable resources for any food lover." - Tim Cushman, chef at Covina & O Ya
Mast Brothers chocolate
Price: $45 for gift set
Where to purchase: Mast Brothers
"I'd give Mast because of the intensity, clarity, and not overly sweet flavor of the chocolate. It also has a slightly coarser texture than other chocolates, which I like. Plus, it's from this neck of the woods!" - Clare de Boer, chef/owner at King
Brooklyn-made gin
Where to purchase: Greenhook Gin
"This is a super cool, Brooklyn made gin for any of your friends that are cocktail enthusiasts... plus the bottle looks great on a bar cart." - Jesse Schenker, chef/owner at The Gander
Sourdough loaf from She Wolf Bakery
Price: $6
Where to purchase: Marlow & Daughters or the Greenmarket
“My vote goes to the sourdough loaf from She Wolf Bakery which you can pick up at Marlow & Daughters in Williamsburg or at the Greenmarket. It's a super crunchy, delicious bread that is great smothered in Soom Tehina (chocolate would be the way to go here) or if you're feeling the holiday spirit, as a hostess gift.” - Emily Seaman, chef at Dizengoff NYC
Tickets to Eddie Barbash at the Roxy
Price: Free
Where to purchase: The Roxy
“If you can’t get tickets to see Jon Batiste and Stay Human play at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, get yourself down to The Roxy to see Jon’s longtime bandmate, Eddie Barbash, who’s one of the best saxophone players I’ve heard. He’s an incredible entertainer and admission is free.” - Daniel Humm, chef/co-owner at Eleven Madison Park & The NoMad
Gift card to Korin
Price: Your choice!
Where to purchase: Korin
"My gift pick would be a gift certificate to Korin, which is a chef's dream. They have the best knife selection in the world!" - Josh Capon, executive chef and partner at Lure Fishbar, B&B Winepub, El Toro Blanco, and Bowery Meat Company
Murray’s Greatest Hits
Where to purchase: Murray’s
Price: $90
Get all of the most beloved cheeses from this famed Bleecker St cheese shop together in this gift crate (including English Cheddar, mini brie, Gruyere, and manchego, plus accouterments like Murray’s cherry and clove jam and Urban Oven crackers). All 2lbs of this assortment can feed 6-10, or, you know, one avid nighttime cheese eater.
Mah-Ze-Dahr sweets box
Price: $60
Where to purchase: Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
Cult-favorite bakery Mah-Ze-Dahr finally opened its first brick-and-mortar location in NYC this year, and if your non-New York relatives are jealous, you can get them a collection of the bakery’s best-sellers. The Heaven in a Box gift set includes the popular Mah-Ze-Dahr bars, dark chocolate brownies, shortbread, chocolate chip cookies, ginger snap cookies, and peanut brittle.
Make-your-own-beer kit
Price: $40
Where to purchase: Brooklyn Brew Shop
While the idea of making your own beer may seem daunting, the beer nerd in your life is likely to feel a little more confident about it (or they’ll at least pretend to be). Either way, Brooklyn Brew shop makes the whole process easy with its reusable, all-grain beer-making kits that allow you to homebrew everything from IPAs to ciders to saisons. The website even offers detailed beer-making instructions, should your recipient be wary of their skills.
Fleishers jerky crafting kit
Price: $29.99
Where to purchase: Fleishers
Road trips demand Slim Jims, for sure, but if your mom is getting slightly worried about the effects of gas station food on your dad’s health after all these years, then now’s the time to get him a DIY jerky kit from NYC’s best craft butcher. He’ll have to get the actual beef himself, but the kit sets him up will all the tools he’ll need to make the lean, high-protein/high-omega-3 snack.
Craft beer gift card
Price: Your choice
Where to purchase: Threes Brewing
Skip the Starbucks gift card and give your office secret santa giftee something they’ll actually enjoy. Threes has only been open for two years, but it’s already one of the most popular breweries in the state (and the country). There’s no better way to experience that than with a gift card, which can be used at the Gowanus brewpub on any product sold there.
Greenpoint Trading Co. Pickling Set
Price: $39
Where to purchase: Greenpoint Trading Co.
Gift your trust-funded, Williamsburg-dwelling pal this Portlandia-ready kit equipped with all the ingredients necessary to pickle literally anything. GTC’s special pickling spice blend will ferment any vegetable with some signature Brooklyn flavor and included accoutrements like jarred garlic and peppercorns will let the pickler add a special signature. All that’s missing is the Mason jar!
Price: $40
Where to purchase: Breuckelen Distillery
Give your Hendrick’s-loving friend something made a little closer to home this year. Breuckelen Distillery uses only New York State grains for its spirits, which are distilled in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. On top of the standard juniper, the appropriately titled Glorious gin contains lemon, rosemary, ginger, and grapefruit and tastes great with a bit of ginger syrup and seltzer.
Locally made caramels and candies
Price: $48
Where to purchase: Liddabit Sweets
Take advantage of the one time of year when zero people in your life are thinking about eating healthy and get someone a gift from Sunset Park-based Liddabit. The company uses strictly local and seasonal ingredients for its handmade caramels and candies, and offers a number of great gift boxes, including the “Cult Classic” with sea salt caramels, beer & pretzel caramels, candy bars, and dark chocolate honeycomb candy.
Chardonnay Three Ways
Price: $48
Where to purchase: Brooklyn Winery
Get your wine-loving stepmother off her cheap chardonnay of choice by introducing her to some of Brooklyn’s finest. This trio of chardonnays is like a wine class in a gift pack, allowing tasters to compare the different tastes and aromas of these three different kinds.
Pasta of the Month Club
Price: $75 for three months
Where to purchase: Sfoglini
Is your carb-loving friend too good for Barilla? Get him or her through the winter with a monthly delivery of Sfoglini’s Brooklyn-made pastas, which will include a signature organic variety and a special seasonal variety (think beet, chestnut, or chili pepper), along with recipes and pairing suggestions each month. Gift with a colander, if you’re feeling creative.
Chocolate babka
Price: $44.95 for three
Where to purchase: Breads Bakery
It wouldn’t be the holidays without Breads Bakery’s famed chocolate babka, and the bakery is shipping sets of three nationwide, so you can treat your cousins in Iowa to that perfectly flaky and sweet, Nutella and chocolate chip-laden wonder.
Pre-ordered Cronuts®
Price: $5.50 per Cronut®
Where to purchase: Dominique Ansel Bakery
Give your Instagram-loving friend the holy grail of all Insta-foods. Pre-orders to obtain Cronuts up to two weeks in advance of your order date open on Mondays at 11am, and, as you already know, Cronuts sell out fast, so getting them will be a much appreciated labor of love to your giftee.
Bronx Greenmarket hot sauce
Price: $7.95
Where to purchase: Fromthebronx.com
The friend who always claims to have hot sauce in her bag needs this not-too-spicy elixir made from peppers grown in Bronx community gardens. It’s also available in both red and green varieties, making it an appropriately festive gift.
Katz's Taste of New York basket
Price: $150
Where to purchase: Katz’s
This doesn’t need to be reserved for your most touristy Midwestern cousins -- there’s probably no one in your life (except, maybe the vegetarians and gluten intolerant) that would say no to a package of Katz’s best-sellers (that’s pastrami, corned beef, salami, rye bread, sour pickles, hot dogs, bagels, and all the accoutrements). The package serves six to eight people, but it’s pretty safe to assume that one to three ambitious souls could take it on.
Levain's cookie assortment
Price: $27
Where to purchase: Levain Bakery
Levain ships its hefty, 1/2lb cookies anywhere in the country, so you can share the joy of the best cookie in NYC with those who need a refresher on what makes your city so great. Just one bite into the chocolate chunk walnut and your giftee will be researching Upper West Side apartments.
Seamless gift card
Price: Your choice!
Where to purchase: Seamless.com
If this is the only gift someone gets this season, we guarantee they’ll be fine with it. The gift of free Seamless food delivery will definitely come in handy on a cold January night... assuming your giftee can wait that long.
Organic white truffle oil
Price: $33
Where to purchase: Da Rosario
No matter how tiny the kitchen, there’s always space for a bottle of truffle oil. Made in Brooklyn with actual pieces of imported white truffle, this infused oil is the real deal -- none of that chemical flavoring or truffle-like additives. Even those with basic cooking skills will enjoy a drizzle of this over scrambled eggs or a dollar slice.
Curated sex toy box
Price: $65
Where to purchase: Unbound
For the friend that’s still too shy to go buy a sex toy on their own, opt for a curated gift box from NY-based Unbound, which can include everything from lube to vibrators to erotic accessories.
Hands-free vibrator
Price: $105
Where to purchase: Eva
Skip the standard jewelry or tie and get your partner something a little less traditional this holiday season. The hands-free Eva vibrator from Greenpoint-based Dame Products is a non-intrusive addition to your regular routine. And what’s better than buying someone a gift that you can also enjoy?
Tango and wine night in Flatiron
Price: $50
Where to purchase: CourseHorse
Don’t let the cold weather keep you and your boo inside on the couch for the next three months. This tango-and-wine night is a great way to learn a new skill and get you out of your winter date slump.
Brooklyn-made bike
Price: $519
Where to purchase: Brooklyn Bicycle Co.
If you’re really looking to splurge on someone -- specifically someone in your life who won’t stop talking about getting into biking -- opt for this lightweight, 24-speed Roebling bike from Brooklyn Bicycle Co., which (surprise!) makes all its bikes in Brooklyn and names them after streets in the borough.
Thermal bath session
Price: $77-87
Where to purchase: Aire Ancient Baths
Give the most stressed out person you know (yes, it’ll be hard to choose) the most relaxing of gifts: a trip to the Aire Ancient Baths in Tribeca, where you can float in baths with three different temperatures and use the steam room, the “Propeller-Jet Bath and Flotarium,” and the relaxation room for as long as you’d like. If you’re looking for something equally relaxing but a little more in-budget, bring your gift recipient to the East Village’s Russian & Turkish Baths.
Tech makerspace workshop
Price: TBD
Where to purchase: The Makery
Enroll the aspiring engineer or tech-lover in your life in one of The Makery’s Brooklyn-based workshops, which span everything from 3D printing to speaker-making.
Intro to digital photography class
Price: $120
Where to purchase: Art of Intuitive Photography
Get your best friend to stop clogging your Instagram feed with overly filtered photos of her significant other and her dog by gifting this intro to digital photography class, which covers everything from depth of field to exposure (camera not included).
Milk Bar Bake the Book class
Price: $95
Where to purchase: Milk Bar
Get the crack pie lover in your life the greatest gift of all -- the opportunity to learn how to actually make things from the Momofuku Milk Bar cookbook. Current classes include birthday cake & truffles, chocolate malt cake & truffles, grasshopper cake & truffles, and that famed crack pie & b’day truffles.
Natural panel rib throw blanket
Price: $95
Where to purchase: Made Here New York
This super-soft cotton blanket is perfect for those hungover Sunday mornings in winter and it’s washing machine safe, so even hot chocolate spills are fixable. MHNY aims to support manufacturing, especially knitting, in New York, so you can also feel good about your purchase.
Ceramic dachshund menorah
Price: $128
Where to purchase: Jonathan Adler
Add a little something extra (and dog-themed) to that Hanukkah party you’re going to with this hand-sculpted, dog-shaped menorah that conveniently doubles as a sculpture when not in use for the holiday!
Charcoal soap
Price: $20
Where to purchase: The Adventure Project
For the roommate who probably actually deserves a lump of coal (and with whom you share a bathroom), gift this handmade charcoal soap, which uses natural bamboo charcoal powder as a natural disinfectant and coconut olive and organic palm oil to moisturize and cleanse. For each soap you buy, a woman in Kenya is gifted a charcoal stove, which can save her up to 30 hours a week otherwise spent collecting firewood and help keep her home safer.
Handmade coffee table
Price: $425
Where to purchase: Stor
You definitely have someone in your life that’s still holding onto their Ikea coffee table from college, so get them a handmade, mid-century-inspired design from Downtown Brooklyn-based furniture shop Stor this holiday season. It’s an investment for sure, but something they’ll hold on to through at least the next four or five apartment moves.
Wrap apron
Price: $75
Where to purchase: Tilit
Manhattan-based Tilit is all about redefining hospitality industry workwear -- exemplified by this versatile wrap apron that's perfect for the restaurant kitchen or the home kitchen. The apron, which was created in collaboration with the Bad Bitches of Charleston, SC, fits all body types thanks to its waist line tie. Bonus points for $10 of each purchase going towards the Bad Bitches Grant Fund, which provides women in the food and beverage industry with experiential education.
Custom-made jewelry
Price: TBD
Where to purchase: Brooklyn Charm
Williamsburg’s make-your-own jewelry mecca is the best place to get a custom-made necklace, bracelet, or earrings for someone you love (extra points for it being a homemade gift). Spend an hour making your way through baskets upon baskets of different chains and charms to make something your giftee will have forever.
“Nasty woman” boots
Price: $398
Where to purchase: Modern Vice
For the activist in your life, there’s absolutely no better gift than these made-in-NYC leather boots. The hot pink “Nasty Woman” embroidery edition (designed pre-election, relevant always) donates 20% of proceeds to Planned Parenthood, in collaboration with Nasty Woman Co.
Brooklyn-made headphones
Price: $495
Where to purchase: Grado
Upgrade your friend’s Beats with the RS2e headphones in mahogany from Grado. We’ve been obsessed with these expertly made headphones since touring the headphone company’s modest manufacturing facility (located inside a townhouse in Brooklyn) a few years ago.
Satin silk bowtie
Price: $110
Where to purchase: Alexander Olch
Skip Brooks Brothers and get your dad an NYC-made tie from Alexander Olch. The 100% Italian satin silk bowtie is sure to make him feel dapper at Christmas dinner or at your second cousin’s upcoming wedding.
