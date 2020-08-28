Lifestyle NYC Is Not 'Dead' Thank You Very Much, Here Are 10 Reasons Why There's still so much to love about NYC.

There’s been a fair amount of outrage lately about an essay published off the Internets claiming “NYC is dead forever.” Yes, forever. The entire notion is absurd, and somewhat insulting, to say the least. That’s because NYC is not dead -- on the contrary, it’s hustling harder than ever. This week, there was also a subsequent op-ed rebuttal of said essay by a certain TV comedian. Allow me to offer my own: Each of us has our own personal journeys to becoming a New Yorker. But whether you were born and raised here like myself, or just moved into your first apartment where you’re sharing a bathroom with three roommates, the length of time you’ve lived here should bear no relevance to your attitude. If you’ve lived here for 10 years and decided to give the city’s future a bleak diagnosis through the lense of the single decade you’ve been in town, you are not a New Yorker. Because for the rest of us actual New Yorkers, we root hard for the city, and choose to be a part of the solution.

To me, what makes someone a New Yorker is a die-hard sense of overprotectiveness for the city, to always want what’s best for it and all of the people who live here. To demand nothing short of its success, no matter what the circumstances are, and be a staunch hype-person are the characteristics real New Yorkers have. Whether you’re achieving this from within the five boroughs or from somewhere afar doesn’t really matter either.

Right now, yes -- the city is hurting: businesses are closing and more will continue to close this fall for example. It feels especially terrifying because there are so many new challenges that all seem to be happening at once. As New Yorkers, we overcome, whether it’s through historically bad times or not. We roll up our sleeves and get to work and hustle harder than we’ve ever hustled before. What we don’t ever do is give up -- and this defining attitude is the foundation to our daily approach to city life, and the common thread real New Yorkers share. NYC has been hit with some rough times since March, but it’s no surprise that the city has adapted and fought back hard. And just like it has for hundreds of years before 2020, it’ll continue to constantly evolve long after any of us are gone.

