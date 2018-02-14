A Love Letter to New York City on Valentine's Day

Dear New York,
I know we said we wouldn’t get each other anything this year. But this morning I felt the need to write you, and a “Be Mine” card wasn’t going to suffice.
I was late for jury duty, pinned against the door of the M train by a gaggle of high school-age girls linked together like Rockettes in backpacks. The man to my left jammed his elbow into my rib cage as he turned the pages of his outdated issue of the New Yorker. A girl in Carhartt overalls boarded at Marcy Avenue, somehow parting the sea of commuters with a fixed-gear bicycle. The woman to my right applied mascara, admiring her handiwork in the surface of the window.
But as I mourned my daily subway roulette, the orange light of mid-morning bounced off the surface of the Hudson River, glowing that much brighter through the train’s scratch-graffitied windows. You can be hard-hearted, but you’re easy on the eyes. And even when I’m sure you can’t return the sentiment, I love you, New York.
This is a valentine for the pairs of white-haired men in Washington Square Park, sliding chess pieces across a board with aplomb, conning novice players out of their cash, drinking from an endless tap of new opponents.
A valentine for the shuttered Sunshine Cinema, the Hudson Diner, and Manny’s Music: the ones that got away.
One for the things that will take their place: nothing is left vacant, here.
This is a valentine for the woman selling $2 arepas from a cart on 182nd Street, satiating the young, stumbly revelers spilling out of Inwood bars, and for all of the hot dog, pretzel, and halal vendors out there. For Joe’s Pizza: I will abide an ATM fee for you and you only.
This is a valentine for the lines at Roberta’s and the Supreme store, and for the burly men who stand guard at all the front doors of all the clubs with all the velvet ropes.
A valentine for the unlimited MetroCard -- a key to the city -- and another for the underground buskers, the tile mosaics, the comforting countdown clocks. And a posthumous valentine for the Kentile Floors sign that once stood on view from the Smith-Ninth Streets station. You are missed.
One for the delivery people careening through snow storms on their bicycles, shepherding pizzas, and weed, and dissembled Ikea furniture, and another for the co-workers pretending not to recognize each other on their morning commute.
A valentine for all the dive bars, the so-called speakeasies, the stalwarts, the pick-up joints, and all the spots attaching aspirational price tags to novelty cocktails.
A valentine for the ancient radiators that sputter through winter, and for renters insurance.
Most of all, New York, I’d like to offer you a valentine for those golden hours when sunlight is somehow amplified as it streams through filthy subway windows, transforming a full car of bedraggled commuters into a tableau vivant of gilded romantics. You do always manage to have your way with us.
So this morning, just as I had resolved to forgive you for running behind schedule, and for the elbow wedged into my side, and for the beardy gentleman beside me who continued to brandish his New Yorker, the doors behind me jolted open and I fell backwards, releasing my paper cup of lukewarm coffee down the front of my jacket.
Today you gave me jury duty and a coffee stain the shape of Brooklyn. I gave you this letter. Happy Valentine’s Day.
Yours,
Eliza M Dumais
