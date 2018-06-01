Everything You Absolutely Must Do in NYC This Spring

Central Park

If you don’t have the funds to pop over to South Africa this May for some safari action, your next best option is Central Park. Congregate with other adventurers and embark on a photo safari across the park’s lush expanses. There may not be lions and tigers prowling about but there will be plenty of squirrels, rats, and wild Manhattanites (oh my). Learn about landscapes and cityscapes, perfect your framing and lighting techniques, and help to document the brutal wilderness that is uptown.

Cost: The course is free, camera rental starts at $20