Everything You Need to Know About the NYC Pride March

Over the next few decades, the march grew from thousands to tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of participants and spectators, becoming more organized and official.

Now run by the nonprofit Heritage of Pride, the annual Pride March has celebrated the pending legalization of same-sex marriage in New York (2011), last year’s Supreme Court ruling permitting same-sex marriage nationwide, and continues to serve as a celebration of LGBTQA+ identities, as well as a protest for equal rights and treatment for all people regardless of sexual orientation and gender.

While many equate Pride with the annual parade down Fifth Ave on the last Sunday of June, events throughout the month allow millions of New Yorkers to celebrate, demonstrate, and more. Pride weekend begins Friday night with a rally at Hudson River Park commemorating the Stonewall riots, followed by a performance from RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen, a candlelight vigil at Sheridan Square, and memorials and protests that continue throughout (and after) the march.