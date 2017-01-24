NYC Real Estate Brokers Share Their Most Insane Stories

Are you decent?

“Our former assistant had an appointment to run an open house. She arrived at the building and the doorman gave her the key to the apartment. She proceeded to open the door and found a screaming naked elderly woman in front of her, at which point, in shock, she shut the door. Turns out that she had arrived in the wrong building. The doorman had simply given her the key to the same apartment number, in the wrong building. Needless to say, going forward, she double checks her addresses.” -- Anonymous broker from Compass

Trapped in the Closet: Chapter 3

“I’d shown the apartment early in the afternoon and returned the key to the doorman. Later the same day I returned to show it again, but the key was not at the station. The doorman shift had changed and the doorman on duty searched diligently for the key, but it was nowhere to be found. The super let me in with the client with a master key. During the showing, the client couldn’t open the bedroom closet. I tried to help by pulling the bifold doors. When I succeeded, the client almost had a heart attack, since there was a man in the closet. I was nonplussed, since I knew the man. It was the doorman from earlier in the day. He said, ‘Don’t tell anyone that I am here.’ I said I couldn’t protect him, that I wouldn’t tell but that he had to leave, knowing that he had to walk past the front door where the current doorman and super were still vigorously searching for the key.” -- Anonymous broker from Compass