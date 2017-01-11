How to Ensure Your NYC Landlord Doesn't Screw You Over

A front door should be a literal fortress

Your landlord is required to outfit your door with a chain door guard to permit partial opening, as well as a peephole. Even though you’re pretty sure your roommate ordered from Seamless, there’s really no reason to throw your door wide open and welcome that person in without being positive.

It's your legal right to sublet -- but that doesn't mean it's your legal right to run an Airbnb

Landlords can’t automatically prohibit subleasing (in buildings with four or more units specifically), but you do need to ask for permission. And if your landlord says no, he or she had better have a pretty good reason (though the laws don’t clearly articulate what an acceptable reason may or may not be). If what you really wanted to know was whether or not you can turn your ancient Brooklyn apartment into a cool, pre-war vacation rental, keep this in mind: you can’t legally rent an apartment in a multiple-unit dwelling for less than 30 days, unless you’re offering just a room within your unit, and you plan on being there to supervise (read: babysit). In that case, feel free to set up your Airbnb profile immediately.