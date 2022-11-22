Cool NYC Small Businesses to Support by Shopping Local

Even within a major metropolis like New York City, a stroll around any local neighborhood throughout the five boroughs will spotlight the following: our beloved small businesses are the vital bedrocks of creativity, heart, and joy in the communities they serve.

Especially now, our patronage is as crucial as ever with post-pandemic inflation hitting local shops on top of a great deal of challenges. So, whether it’s to partake in Small Business Saturday on November 26 or if you just want to brush up on some of our city’s coolest and independently owned stores, we’ve got you covered.

From a well-stocked record shop in Ridgewood to a family-owned Palestinian restaurant in Bay Ridge, here are some of our favorite small businesses for shopping local in NYC.