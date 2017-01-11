The MTA Is Planning to Raise Fares... Again

There’s something new for New Yorkers to complain about other than the L Train Apocalypse -- on Wednesday, the MTA announced its proposal to significantly increase a MetroCard swipe from $2.75 to $3.

Two proposals for a 4% hike are being considered for New York’s trains, buses, tunnels, and bridges, one of which will be approved by the MTA’s board in January. One proposal outlines a $3 base fare for subways and buses and a 5% increase on pay-per-ride MetroCards when riders add $6 minimum on a card. The second proposal suggests maintaining the $2.75 base fare, but decreasing the added bonus by 6% when riders add $5.50 minimum on a card. Under both proposals, a weekly MetroCard would increase by $1 to $32, and a monthly card would become $121 from $116.50.