It's Official! Wi-Fi and Cell Phone Service Are Now Available at All NYC Subway Stations

The next time you absolutely need to send a Snapchat of a pantless rider or a celebrity on the subway, you won’t have to wait until you get above ground.

The MTA and Governor Cuomo have announced that Wi-Fi and cell phone coverage has gone live at every underground subway station. This coverage comes a whole year ahead of schedule, which is one reason we are extremely pumped for 2017 in New York City.

The project cost Transit Wireless more than $300 million to install but comes at no extra cost to subway riders or taxpayers. Of course, we know that not all service is equal, so analysts at Global Wireless Solutions have identified some of the best and worst subway stations for Wi-Fi access (spoiler: take the 4/6 train for the best social media scanning).