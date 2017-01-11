New York City Tap Water Isn't Nearly as Great as We Think It Is

New Yorkers are a famously arrogant lot. We love to brag that we have the best skyline, the best restaurants, the best pizza, the best bagels. Those last two are often attributed to another thing New York claims to have the best of -- our water.

That New York City has uncommonly delicious tap water is taken as gospel. It’s literally been called the “Champagne of drinking water.” The city Department of Environmental Protection describes it on its website as “some of the best drinking water in the nation.” But is that actually true?

Not exactly.

New York City is definitely “on the better end of drinking water sources,” says David Andrews, a senior scientist at the Environmental Working Group, a Washington, DC-based nonprofit that monitors the nation’s water supply and ranks major cities in terms of water quality. “By and large in the testing we've seen and analyzed to date, it does quite well.” Still, it doesn’t crack the top 10. New York City came in 13th place among the 100 metropolitan areas included in the EWG’s most current rankings. (The rankings are calculated based on the amount of chemicals detected in the water and the level of pollutants relative to the legal limit, using data from 2009; the group plans to update its rankings later this year).