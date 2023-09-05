Water-Efficient Hydrant Caps Are Being Installed in NYC, Including a New One This Week

Squeals of happiness, bursts of laughter, and wet pavement are the telltale signs that an open fire hydrant is nearby. For as long as anyone can remember, dancing through the spray of hydrants has been the quintessential way for New Yorkers, young and old, to cool down when temps creep over 90 degrees.

Now, in an effort to improve accessibility for locals, as well as preserve our city’s water supply, Zulu Alpha Kilo and Group Project have created a modern alternative to the hard-to-use fire hydrant caps, dubbed Splash Spots. Made using “machined metal for optimized durability and safety,” the invention “features an on/off function and releases approximately 50% fewer gallons per minute than a traditional capped hydrant.”

According to Tim Gordon, executive director and partner at Zulu Alpha Kilo, the inspiration behind Splash Spots is also deeply rooted in bringing a sense of light-hearted fun to New York neighborhoods. “[They] bring whimsy, joy, and play to every corner of the five boroughs. It’s our belief that every neighborhood should be able to have beautiful ways to keep cool, while still practicing water efficiency,” says Gordon.