You Could Use Some Relaxation After This Week. NYC's Best Spas for Men and Women Will Help.

Life in New York was exhausting this week. On top of the usual rush to make the train and rush to finish work before nine and rush to beat the downpour, our constantly micromanaged schedules had to also fit in the election and its results. No matter how you feel about the outcome, we can all agree that, after this week, we just really need to chill out. Fortunately, New York is home to some of the country’s best day spas that help us find those much needed moments to turn off our iPhones and tune out the rest of the world. And the city’s best spas aren’t just for women -- guys need to relax too, and there’s plenty of services for everyone to enjoy.

Mandarin Oriental, New York Columbus Circle

Go big or go home, right? If you’re looking for one of the best spas in New York, look no further than one of the best hotels in New York. The Spa at the Mandarin literally elevates you to new levels as it’s physically many, many stories above the streets of New York on the 35th and 36th floors of the hotel. It spans 14,500sqft with separate men’s and women’s heat experiences, vitality pools, and an amethyst crystal steam room.



What to get:

Time Ritual: Instead of booking a specific treatment, book a block of time so that treatments can be customized to what you need. $460 on weekdays and $480 on weekends for an hour and a half, and $685 on weekdays and $705 on weekends for two hours and 50 minutes.

The Gentleman’s Retreat: This three-hour, half-day program is built specifically for men, featuring a body scrub, therapeutic massage, and men’s focus facial. $645 Mon-Wed/$685 Thurs-Sun.

Naturopathica Chelsea

Spa aficionados who have “been there, done that” might want to try Naturopathica, which likens itself to a healing arts center for wellness and holistic healing. The center offers on-site and at-home remedies and rituals including herbal massage treatments, holistic facials, therapeutic ingestibles, premium herbs and essential oils, as well as a Vitality Bar, Remedy Bar, and a Sensory & Meditation Lounge.



What to get:

Naturopathica Signature Herbal Massage: This customized treatment combines massage therapy techniques with traditional holistic healing, essential oils, and plant extracts. 30 minutes/$100; 60 minutes/$160; 90 minutes/$225.



Great Jones Spa Noho

“Day spa” is taken quite literally here. It’s only $55 to to get three-hour access to the spa’s water lounge (featuring a steam room, sauna, hot tub, and a Roman bath-esque cold plunge), so shut off your phone and spend some real time relaxing. If you’re trying to get in and out a little quicker, opt for a facial or massage, or energy work (think alternative medicine like Reiki to promote healing).



What to get:

Swedish massage: This 60- or 90-minute session focuses on relieving stress, reducing pain, helping you sleep, and even increasing circulation and clearing toxins from your lymph nodes. $145/$205.

Haven Spa Greenwich Village

This is where to go for that quintessential Soho loft-like spa experience -- lots of exposed brick, black-paned windows, and high ceilings. Haven caters to both men and women with seriously necessary signature treatments like the Bitch Massage (to release anxiety, stress, premenstrual symptoms, and other issues causing general bitchiness) and the Geek massage (to cure all the problems you’ve caused hunching over that computer all day long).



What to get:

Massage Mini Escape: Don’t have the time or money for a full massage? This 30-minute treatment focuses on one troublesome area, so you can get that knot out of your neck and be back at work before your next meeting. $60.

Remedy for Men: This grooming facial cleans and detoxifies skin. It’s recommended for monthly maintenance and includes exfoliation, hydration, pore cleansing, lymphatic drainage, circulation stimulation, and more. $130.





Mermaid Spa Sea Gate

One of the oldest and arguably best Russian baths in New York, Mermaid Spa is a slice right out of New York history. Besides three Russian steam rooms, this bathhouse also has a dry sauna, Turkish bath, two tile pools, a Jacuzzi, and a menu of treatments -- including a traditional Russian massage where they beat you with birch or oak twigs (but in a relaxing way).



What to get:

Venik Massage: This traditional Russian massage takes place inside a steam room with venik, that oh-so-relaxing leafy bundle. $40-95.

Aire Ancient Baths Tribeca

Unleash your inner Roman at one of the most exclusive spas in New York. With a look that’s part seductive aquatic playground, part “chain you to the wall” macabre, Aire Ancient Baths feels more like a secret society than a spa.



What to get:

Red Wine Ritual: An absolutely indulgent experience based in the antioxidant properties of wine. All the products used come from the grapes in the Matarromera Winery in Spain. You start with a wine bath in a private thermal tub, then have a 30-minute bath with a 90-minute four-handed body experience that includes a Toning Grape Seed body exfoliant and Grape Seed body wrap. Add to that the 90-minute Thermal Session in the baths that are kept at different temperatures. $564/weekday; $619/weekend.

Russian & Turkish Baths East Village

Since 1892, East Village locals and celebrities alike have been flocking to this OG Russian & Turkish bathhouse on East 10th known for its saunas and steam rooms, and traditional services like platza treatment and various scrubs. You could spend a day tuning out the world in the Aromatherapy Room and Redwood Sauna, but be sure to book a service for the full experience.



What to get:

Platza Oak Leaf: Enjoy a soothing scrub and a (still soothing, we promise) “beating,” from a broom made with oak leaves, dipped in olive oil soap. It helps open your pores, eliminate toxins, and remove dead skin. $40.

BeautyRx’s Peel Bar at Butterfly Studio Salon Flatiron

This Flatiron salon has been licensed to implement the signature professional glycolic peel developed by dermatologist Dr. Neal Schultz. You know, for all those times you look in the mirror and get lost in your own pores. The benefit to visiting the Peel Bar instead of Dr. Schultz’s office is a drastic reduction in price and the convenience of doing it without a doctor’s appointment.



What to get:

Professional Peel: A two-minute face treatment for men and women that removes the layer of dull, older skin to help treat existing skin concerns and leaves your face looking pretty damn radiant. $50 at the peel bar; $250 with Dr. Schultz.



