Go Explore the Secret, Off-Limits Parts of NYC's Most Famous Buildings

Alexander Hamilton U.S. Customs House
While there’s no shortage of buildings, parks, and street corners to explore in New York, there’s plenty of historic buildings and landmarks that are completely closed off to the public. That is, until now. For one weekend in October, you can get access to some of NYC's most famous off-limits locations, and you don’t even have to break trespassing laws to do it.

The 14th annual Open House New York Weekend will take place on October 15th and 16th, opening up more than 250 places in all five boroughs to the public to provide unprecedented access to sites that are normally closed off.

This year's new highlights include Pier 17, a South Street Seaport redevelopment project that’s slated to open later in the year; the under-construction New York Wheel in Staten Island; the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center; and WABC-TV studios in Lincoln Square. Many of last year’s favorites are returning as well, including City Hall, Alexander Hamilton U.S. Custom House, Google, and Jeffrey Hook's Light. To up your exclusivity even further, you can also take advantage of after-hours tours of the General Grant National Memorial and the Hamilton Grange National Memorial, or a sunrise tour of Ellis Island before all the tourists with selfie sticks invade.

Most of the sites are free to enter, but some require an advance reservation and a $5 fee. The full list of participating locations will be revealed on Open House New York’s website on Wednesday, October 5th, and reservations will be available online on October 6th at 11am. In the meantime, start planning that perfect Instagram.

