Soak Up the Views at These Stunning Outdoor Saunas and Pools in NYC

New Yorkers’ work-hard, play-hard mentality can lead down a slippery slope towards burnout. When fatigue starts to feel a bit too real, self-care is the obvious antidote. R & R in wintertime temps does not necessarily mean staying indoors. Many of the city’s hotels and spas have taken their saunas, hot tubs, steam rooms, and other pampering facilities outdoors, so we can fully embrace the season—minus the teeth chattering. Take in the crisp winter air, while spoiling yourself with these stunning outdoor spas in NYC.

Outdoor Spas in Manhattan

Governors Island, Day passes from $98

After taking a potentially frigid ferry ride over to Governors Island, QC Spa greets you with the comfort and warmth of open arms. The island’s impressive spa boasts 20 different wellness experiences including saunas, infrared beds, reflection rooms, and foot baths. After a few indoor treatments, head outside to enjoy one of the two heated, outdoor pools offering panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline, underwater music, and massaging hydroseats. Also, on Tuesdays and Fridays through March 2024, dancers will entertain spa-goers with acrobatic movement and lights alongside the heated pools and reflection rooms.

Hudson Yards, Membership prices vary

This ultra-swanky gym chain is known for its amenities, but the Hudson Yards location has one of the best benefits around—outdoor individual saunas with prime views of the city. The gym’s outdoor space, which sits under the glow of The Vessel, features a 10,000-square-foot heated pool and a sundeck that’s outfitted with a couple of individual saunas for the winter where you can crank up the heat and sweat away any signs of chill you see through the windows. The space is only open to members of the gym and guests at the adjacent Equinox Hotel, but you can always join the gym, tag along with a friend, or book a staycation to check it out.

Meatpacking District, Daybed reservations from $200

The Gansevoort Hotel’s rooftop is always bustling come summertime, but the pool is actually open all year for staycationers and tourists alike. In the colder months, the hotel cranks the heat up to about 95 degrees, so the 45-foot pool is actually more like an oversized hot tub where guests can swim some laps or simply take a dip while reveling in the incredible cityscape views. There’s a locker room and showers for any pre- and post-swim needs, and the hotel also provides a pool service menu for ordering light bites and drinks.