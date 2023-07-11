Strike Up a Match at This Beginner-Friendly Chess Club Inside a Hot LES Restaurant

If you’ve ever been captivated by the chess players of Washington Square Park or Union Square Park but didn’t have the nerve to actually play a game with them, you’re not alone.

Chess, especially compared to its board-counterpart checkers, can seem like a complex and daunting game, with its variety of strategies and patterns, along with its lengthy duration. Historically, it’s held a myriad of stigmas; some associate it with nerd culture, while others associate it as a hobby amongst the wealthy.

And while chess, indeed, was initially played by noblemen during the Renaissance (pre Beyonce’s), a lot has changed since then. Somewhere between the tables being set up in New York City’s parks and Anya Taylor Joy’s captivating performance as Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit, chess became accessible and cool.