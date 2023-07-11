Strike Up a Match at This Beginner-Friendly Chess Club Inside a Hot LES Restaurant
Brush up on your skills while sipping on a cosmo.
If you’ve ever been captivated by the chess players of Washington Square Park or Union Square Park but didn’t have the nerve to actually play a game with them, you’re not alone.
Chess, especially compared to its board-counterpart checkers, can seem like a complex and daunting game, with its variety of strategies and patterns, along with its lengthy duration. Historically, it’s held a myriad of stigmas; some associate it with nerd culture, while others associate it as a hobby amongst the wealthy.
And while chess, indeed, was initially played by noblemen during the Renaissance (pre Beyonce’s), a lot has changed since then. Somewhere between the tables being set up in New York City’s parks and Anya Taylor Joy’s captivating performance as Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit, chess became accessible and cool.
New Yorkers, predominantly young, have been gathering to play rounds upon rounds of the board game in the downstairs room at Casino, an Italian restaurant in the Lower East Side. These game nights are organized by Pawn Chess Club, started by friends Isabel Münter and Simone Robert, whose first meeting was in May.
At Pawn Chess Club, there’s no pressure to be the next chess wunderkind. All levels of players are welcome, and beginners are especially encouraged. Just show up with an open mind and a penchant for learning, and maybe grab one of their signature Casino Cosmopolitans to sip on as you play.
The group’s next gathering is slated for the upcoming weeks in July, and they plan to host the game night every three weeks on Tuesdays. Keep tabs on their Instagram to get the down-low on the meeting dates, and get ready to make some moves.