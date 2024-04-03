The Cafe That Only Serves 40 People Per Weekend—And You Need Tickets in Advance

The Latin American saying “manos a la obra'' can be translated in two ways: Hands at work or hands at play. The dichotomy of this adage is the creative impetus behind owner and documentary photographer Michel Oscar Monegro’s LaObra Café—a communal space in Bushwick that caters to artists looking for better work-life balance and kinship within the industry.

“I was getting distracted from my creativity for a long time with work,” says Monegro. “I got really lost in that world, disillusioned—just working, working, working. So, when I first found the building and walked in I felt it. Something was going to come out of the space that needed to happen: Creation and inspiration.”

Day passes to LaObra Café are released every two weeks through the LaObra newsletter. Each day pass comes with all-day access to the co-working space, as well as complimentary espresso, tea, and sometimes sweet treats like bespoke Mexican chocolates and pastries. Monegro only offers 40 passes per weekend and walk-ins are not allowed, so tickets are a hot commodity and sell out quickly once dropped into inboxes. This is to keep the cafe’s environment neither boisterous nor solemn, but somewhere harmoniously in the middle.