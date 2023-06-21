Jacob Riis' Queer Beach Is Under Construction, Here's Where to Go Instead

On the southwestern part of the Rockaway Peninsula lies The People’s Beach at Jacob Riis Park, a historic queer haven that’s the sandy summer epicenter for New Yorkers of the LGBTQ+ community looking to sunbathe, jam out to music, and decompress.

The section sits directly in front of what was the Neponsit Hospital, an abandoned building that has served as a beloved landmark as well as a barrier for privacy for queer beach goers. In March, the demolition of the hospital officially began, and as a result, has led to backlash from the queer community.

While the beach is still technically open, the noise and fumes from the construction, as well as the recent sand replenishment project that covered a portion of the jetty (which had served as a divider between the beach and the residential neighborhood), are tainting what was once a place of refuge. Many are left wondering what will happen to the plot of land the hospital inhabited; some have fears the spot will be taken over by developers and transformed into a space that is no longer welcoming and inclusive.

While nothing will ever truly capture the essense of The People’s Beach, there are some options for those still seeking a queer-friendly summer oasis.

About two miles down is Fort Tilden, a secluded beach where gays gather when in search of a more low-key, remote vibe. Similar to The People’s Beach, you can take standard public transportation to get there.

Jones Beach is a little bit further east of the city and located in Nassau County on Long Island. The unofficial queer section is east of Field 6, near the Tobay Beach sign. To get to the white-sand beach, take the Long Island Railroad from Grand Central Station to Freeport Station, and transfer onto the Nassau Inter-County Express bus, which runs nonstop to the beach.

Across the bay is Gunnison Beach on the Jersey Shore, which is famous for being a nude beach. Queer folks typically settle on the southernmost section of Area G. Take the Seastreak ferry from Pier 11 or East 35th Street in Manhattan, which runs three times a day on weekends.

Also on the Jersey Shore is Asbury Park’s beach, in particular, the section near the 5th Avenue boardwalk entrance. The beach’s boardwalk is lined with a plethora of food stalls and bars, cultivating a bustling social scene reminiscent of The People’s Beach. Take NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line from Penn Station to get there.