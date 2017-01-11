How to Survive NYC Radiator Season

Don’t let this be just another New York winter. Here's how to show your radiator who’s boss.

Channel an episode of This Old House

To be clear, you are almost definitely not a professional plumber -- and please don’t pretend to be one. But you can still attempt a few makeshift repairs to quiet the high-pitched whistling and clashing appliance. If it sounds like someone is banging on your radiator with a metal pipe, you may have a case of water hammer.

This is often because your radiator is not at a proper angle (pitched downward toward the pipe and away from the vent, so condensed water can drain back to the boiler). Elevate one end of your radiator with a shim (or a stack of magazines, or thick paper) so water doesn’t block the steam.