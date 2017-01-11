True Tales of NYC Bar Bathroom Hookups

The Concert

“I was at Roseland Ballroom. I think I was seeing Phish, or maybe Blues Traveler. I can’t remember. I was dancing with some girl and we started hooking up. We went into the bathroom and began mauling each other. She was really aggressive and took my pants down and started going down on me into the open area of the men’s bathroom. People were coming in and she didn’t care, so I took us into the stall. We started to do more than just kiss. Finally a security guard came in and banged on the door and we had to walk out shamefully.”



The Post-Breakup

"I had just dumped my boyfriend and a cute nameless guy was buying me drinks at the Sixth Ward, which has since been shut down (hopefully unrelated to my bathroom shenanigans). There's a back hallway next to the bathrooms where they take the trash out (wow, I'm feeling so classy reliving this), and I pulled him back there to make out with him. I ended up going down on him, until one of the busboys caught us, at which point we thought it would be more courteous to move to the handicap bathroom. Luckily there was one of those NYC Condom bowls on the wall outside so we grabbed a cherry flavored one, and he fucked me over the sink until I saw myself in the mirror and was like, ‘Damn I gotta get out of here.'"