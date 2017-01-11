Is Quiet Red Hook Headed for Waterfront Condos and Heavy Crowds?

As the first chill of the fall season settled over Red Hook, Barry O'Meara stood outside his bar, the Bait & Tackle, in a thick knit cardigan, pondering the future. “I have two years left on my lease,” he said, as the sounds of live music emanated from inside. “Is it profitable? Not at all. But it’s a hell of a lot of fun.”

The question now is whether the same type of fun can continue in a part of town where massive change might be afoot.

For the last several decades, this relatively isolated Brooklyn peninsula that juts into the New York Harbor has managed to sustain the hushed vibe of a small seaside village where, as O’Meara said, “Everyone knows your name and what you had for breakfast before you get out of bed.” But last month, the specter of progress threatened to change everything. AECOM, a global engineering firm, released an elaborate 61-page “framework to explore potential development scenarios of Southwest Brooklyn” -- with much of the focus on Red Hook. The document calls for a massive buildup of new housing and three new subway stops.