You Can Now Roller Skate on the Tarmac at JFK

If retro roller rinks are your jam, this one’s for you. The TWA Hotel at JFK International Airport just opened a brand new ‘60s-inspired roller skating rink over the weekend.

The hotel is hosting Roll-A-Rama at the Runway Rink every weekend throughout the summer, where guests can skate around the 44-by-56-foot outdoor rink on the tarmac on Fridays from 4-8 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from noon-8 pm.

The TWA Hotel occupies the space of a 1962 Flight Center that has been reimagined into a swanky hotel with vintage decor, so it’s only fitting that the tarmac-adjacent roller rink has a retro feel as well.

The blue-and-white checkerboard rink sits under the shadow of a historic 1958 Lockheed Constellation airplane that the hotel has converted into a cocktail lounge, and the rink will play disco and other throwback songs.