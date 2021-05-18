You Can Now Roller Skate on the Tarmac at JFK
Lace up your skates!
If retro roller rinks are your jam, this one’s for you. The TWA Hotel at JFK International Airport just opened a brand new ‘60s-inspired roller skating rink over the weekend.
The hotel is hosting Roll-A-Rama at the Runway Rink every weekend throughout the summer, where guests can skate around the 44-by-56-foot outdoor rink on the tarmac on Fridays from 4-8 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from noon-8 pm.
The TWA Hotel occupies the space of a 1962 Flight Center that has been reimagined into a swanky hotel with vintage decor, so it’s only fitting that the tarmac-adjacent roller rink has a retro feel as well.
The blue-and-white checkerboard rink sits under the shadow of a historic 1958 Lockheed Constellation airplane that the hotel has converted into a cocktail lounge, and the rink will play disco and other throwback songs.
Each skate session is 50 minutes long, and admission is $20 for adults and $16 for children under 12 (including skate rentals). Capacity is limited, and tickets are available on a first come, first served basis and cannot be purchased in advance.
Guests must wear socks (preferably tube socks to stay on theme), so bring your own or plan to purchase some at the rink or at The TWA Store in the hotel’s lobby.