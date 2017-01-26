RPZL Proves That in New York, Disruption Extends Even to Hair Salons

And it all ends with tech

It’s not just about the hair, though; it’s also about the art and science of making it seem like you were born with it, or at least acquired it by magic. Here, RPZL uses a proprietary process. Ultrasound waves are sent out. They interact with a keratin protein bond that changes from solid to liquid and back to solid again in basically a second. No damaging heat, no five hours in the chair. The technique, quicker than anything out there on the market, is the reason RPZL is able to create new looks within just an hour.

The quick process also means faster turnover -- the salon sees over 100 customers a day, though some are there to blow out existing keratin extensions or more noncommittal clip-in or tape-in extensions. In any event, more clients = more profits, and more profits mean more reasons RPZL doesn’t need to charge what traditionally might have constituted your entire paycheck.