This New Bed-Stuy Retail Concept Is a Cool Hub for Culture

With a core mission focused on uplifting communities and spotlighting up-and-coming talent, SEED Brklyn makes its grand debut this week with an expansive, multi-hyphenate space in Bed-Stuy. Behind the impassioned project is founder, Chicago native, and Brooklyn-based artist Christophe Roberts—who specializes in sculpture, design, painting, and fashion, and has collaborated with everyone from the Wu-Tang Clan to Nike. For Roberts, this hybrid-gallery, -retail shop, and -cafe is an approach in expanding innovation and creativity in New York City.

Founder of SEED Brklyn, Christophe Roberts | Photo courtesy of SEED Brklyn

“SEED Brklyn is really its own cultural hub and ecosystem for the creative community,” says Roberts, who chose Bed-Stuy as its location since Brooklyn has historically been the home of many famous artists over the years. “I wanted to create a space that matched the city’s energy and that revolves around the creative, fashion, and art communities.”

Located on Bedford Ave within the Avon Hall retail/office building, the cool bi-level concept boasts industrial design elements and vibrant greenery across three distinct elements: The Oasis, an immersive art and NFT gallery; Greenhouse Cafe, a coffee shop stocked with plants, vinyl collectibles, and lifestyle goods; and The Garden, a retail space featuring world-renowned and freshly conceived brands like Martine Rose, Rains, and 100 Wolves. And for sneakerheads, The Garden also boasts a specialty sneaker laundry to clean your favorite pair of kicks.

The Garden at SEED Brklyn | Photo by Greg Travers

To celebrate their launch this weekend, join the SEED Brklyn team at their new digs for three days of exclusive performances and programming. On the agenda, there are live sets by DJs like DJ Young Wave Fox, a personal shopping experience with the stylist Kwasi Kessie, and sneaker care tutorial by Jason Markk. Check out their IG page to stay updated on more events. SEED Brklyn is now open at 1217 Bedford Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.

