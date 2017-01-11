20 Signs You're Not Cut Out to Be a New Yorker

You say things like, “my body's a temple”

Unless you mean a temple to Grundler, high god of pickle back shots. New York City is a playground of bodily damaging substances and activities. If you consider a long, healthy life (both physically and psychologically!) a big priority... uh, California is probably more your speed.



You really miss driving

The only thing you’re going to be driving is your roommate... crazy, that is! Because you’re complaining all the time about not driving, you see.



You don’t like working

New Yorkers do a few things really well, one of those is work (the other two are “complain” and “produce writer dorks who write lists for web blog Tumblrs”). The lazy rarely last long in a population that prides itself on sleeping at their desks.

