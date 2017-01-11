6 Things You Need to Do When Hosting a Tiny NYC Apartment Party

When it comes to party planning in New York, it’s not all eggnog and good cheer. First, there’s the incredibly daunting job of actually figuring out how to fit all those people, the tinsel, and enough food and drink into your 650sqft apartment.

While it may seem impossible, the task of throwing a fun party in a small space is actually totally doable. We spoke with event professionals to bring you the most efficient party tips that will make congregating in your living quarters easy, stress-free, and enjoyable for you and your guests.