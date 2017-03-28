13 Genius Storage Hacks for Your Tiny NYC Apartment

It’s time to stop blaming your storage woes on your New York City apartment. Yes, it’s no sprawling Hudson Valley estate, but there’s way more functional square footage in your converted studio than you could ever imagine.
“There’s a lot of dead space -- if you know where to look for it,” says Cynthia Kienzle, the self-proclaimed Clutter Whisperer. Kienzle is an expert when it comes to organizing, minimizing, and creating space. New Yorkers often call her when they're overwhelmed with their mess or when they just don’t know where to start.
We asked the the Kienzle to share her secrets for transforming even the most cramped floor plans into roomy, tidy apartments with plenty of useful space. From the tools you need to buy, to where you can find the secret storage compartments hidden in every apartment, these are the 13 ways to add a few extra square feet to your tiny New York City apartment.
Get rid of duplicates
Even the tiniest apartments are sure to contain a few redundant things, especially if you live with roommates (because you all had to bring your personal Keurig). When things are all over the house, Kienzle explains, it’s easy to lose track. “They’re not consolidated,” she says, “so you can’t take an inventory.” Force yourself to ditch the backup running shoes (you don’t even run, do you?) and the second copy of Step Brothers. It may sound small, but the free space will quickly add up.
Toss out the packaging
Go into your kitchen and bathroom and take the packaging off every item you see, like bandaid boxes and cereal. “All I have to do is throw out the boxes [and] I can turn something into a beautiful space,” Kienzle notes. Consolidate whatever you can into single bags or containers (like the 18 jars of basil in the cupboard because you can never remember if you have any) and toss the bulky packaging onto the floor in a pile. It’s a great way to visualize all the space you’ve immediately created.
Swap your hangers
Plastic hangers might be cheap, but they’re also bulky and your clothes are apt to slip right off them. Kienzle recommends making the switch to skinny hangers, like Joy Mangano’s Huggable Hangers in a suede-like finish. The texture will keep even delicate silks from falling off the hanger into a pile on the floor, and the slim profile (only 1/4”) saves horizontal space in your closet. Pick up a few skirt hangers, too, which can be used just as easily for bulky pants.
Create a designated travel compartment
If you have a suitcase taking up real estate in your closet or under your bed, you may as well use the bulky bag to store other items. Kienzle recommends keeping your basic toiletries, shower shoes, and other travel necessities (a neck pillow, your passport) in the suitcase at all times. You’ll always be prepared for a trip, and you’ll make use of often-wasted space.
Upgrade your cleaning supplies
Most New Yorkers don’t need a bulky, heavy-duty vacuum -- let alone have the space to store one. Instead, Kienzle recommends a Dyson Stick. “It only goes for about 15 minutes,” Kienzle admits of the battery life, “but that’s fine in a small apartment.” It’s cord-free, ultra-slim, and works on all surfaces. Kienzle also encourages people to ditch the Swiffer, which adds on extra clutter because of all the different pads and solutions. Instead, purchase a steamer (like the Shark Steam Pocket Mop) that needs only water to sanitize and comes with two machine-washable microfiber cloths.
Build your own closet
An unused corner or wall can be quickly (and cheaply) transformed into the linen closet of your dreams. There’s the classic tension-rod-and-decorative-curtain trick, but Kienzle has a few other, more seamless suggestions. Use a hospital-style curtain track and rail system to create a more complete (and easy-to-use) divider. Or invest in Elfa Sliding Doors -- available at the Container Store.
You could also consider exchanging a wall for a complete closet, like the PAX wardrobe from IKEA. The white, sliding glass doors make the furniture look almost like an extension of the wall -- and they don’t require any additional space to open. With two or three units, you can store all of your belongings in a single space, without mixing and matching various pieces of furniture all around the apartment.
“[You want] long and sleek in a small apartment,” Kienzle advises. “You don’t want a three-drawer chest here and a little thing there. It starts to look like the New York skyline.”
Archive rarely used items
We’re not going to tell you to get rid of your KitchenAid. But if you only use it twice a year, it’s time to put away the space-hogging appliance. That might mean putting it under your bed, on top of the fridge, in your new closet system -- just get it off the counter and out of the regularly used kitchen cabinets. Kienzler calls this “archiving,” and it entails moving things out of the way, labeling when appropriate, and being realistic about how often you’ll need to access something. Just because it’s a kitchen tool, doesn’t mean you need to keep it in the kitchen.
Discover surprising storage spaces you already have
Kienzle once had a client who absolutely never used her freezer, so it became the perfect closet for the oversized wok. You can easily store teas and coffee, pots, and pans (anything, really, that won’t be damaged by ice cold temperatures) in an unused freezer drawer or shelf.
“The stove is also a really big real estate hog, because most people don’t bake or use the oven,” she adds. As long as you remember what you’re storing in there (ideally, nothing flammable) you can turn your oven into a spacious cupboard.
The space where your wall meets your ceiling may also be underutilized storage. People with particularly tiny apartments can run shelving along the top of the wall in lieu of a bookcase or closet.
Revamp your bathroom
Chances are, you have a tiny, virtually useless medicine cabinet in your bathroom. You know, the kind where you open the mirror and everything comes spilling out into your sink. According to Kienzle, it’s easy enough to pop out the landlord’s useless unit and replace the medicine cabinet with a larger, more functional piece. It’s unlikely your landlord will mind the upgrade, though you can always keep the old cabinet on hand and switch them out before you move.
Introduce multi-purpose furniture
Instead of a standard ottoman, look for a storage ottoman (like this inexpensive option from Target). And ditch a second sofa or a bench in favor of a row of cabinets, on the floor, topped with cushions.
Hammocks, believe it or not, can also be used as lightweight, easy-to-install shelves in your apartment. String them across a corner or the ceiling and use them as a colorful, flexible way to get things off the floor or out of the closet (this is particularly useful for bulky sporting equipment).
Stock up on hooks and baskets
Hooks of all sizes -- even giant ones that can hang from the ceiling of a closet -- are crucial when you need to conjure space out of a New York City blueprint. Use hooks on a strip to hang baskets from the inside of closet doors, hooks to store jackets and outerwear in a mud room, and drop-down metal baskets to extend the storage capacity of a single shelf. “Every square inch is important in a small apartment,” says Kienzle. “If you just tweak constantly, [you’ll get] another inch out of the floor.”
Experiment with shoe bags
If you thought shoe bags were just for storing shoes, think again. Kienzle loves the IKEA Hanging Shoe Organizer, which comes with 16 pockets and, in addition to getting you get your shoes off the floor and into an easy-to-see, organized space, can also be used for winter accessories (hats, gloves, scarves), children's toys, even knitting projects. Keep one hanging by the front door as part of a pseudo-mudroom. “Those pockets can hold the kinds of things you need when you go out,” explains Kienzle. Keys, business cards, gum, tissues, sunglasses, hats -- whatever you need to grab before you leave your apartment. Add hooks for coats, a basket for shoes, and you can easily create a landing area or mudroom.
Install lazy Susans
Lazy Susans -- or spinners, as Kienzle likes to call them -- aren’t just for the spice cabinet (though you should put one there, too). Two-tiered spinners can make an awkward cabinet or deep linen closet much more accessible. Kienzle has even put these inside refrigerators, to make low bottom shelves easier to reach.
