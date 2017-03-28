13 Genius Storage Hacks for Your Tiny NYC Apartment

It’s time to stop blaming your storage woes on your New York City apartment. Yes, it’s no sprawling Hudson Valley estate, but there’s way more functional square footage in your converted studio than you could ever imagine.

“There’s a lot of dead space -- if you know where to look for it,” says Cynthia Kienzle, the self-proclaimed Clutter Whisperer. Kienzle is an expert when it comes to organizing, minimizing, and creating space. New Yorkers often call her when they're overwhelmed with their mess or when they just don’t know where to start.

We asked the the Kienzle to share her secrets for transforming even the most cramped floor plans into roomy, tidy apartments with plenty of useful space. From the tools you need to buy, to where you can find the secret storage compartments hidden in every apartment, these are the 13 ways to add a few extra square feet to your tiny New York City apartment.