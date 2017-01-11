Why the Redesigned UNIQLO Store in SoHo Will Change the Way You Think of Shopping

It’s shopping made simple

Walk through the new store and you’ll feel a sense of ease wash over you. You don’t notice it at first -- why are you not feeling stressed and rushed and crowded? That’s because the store has thought of everything for you. Minimalist signs designating UNIQLO’s shop-in-shop areas tell you where everything you need is located.

Looking for activewear? That’d be “Get Moving” which features the tagline “Performance and comfort for life,” as well as products like sweatpants and breathable cotton t-shirts. “Living Well” subtly lets you know you’re in loungewear, while “Tokyo Men” highlights “Classics remixed, Tokyo style.” Not only is the new design expertly organized, but there are more styled mannequins wearing full outfits for #inspo, and each shop-in-shop area has every item you’ll need to make a complete look. You can get in and get out in 10 minutes if you want to (but you probably won’t).