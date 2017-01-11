Lifestyle

The Internet Wants to Name the Staten Island Yankees the 'Pizza Rats'

By Published On 09/09/2016 By Published On 09/09/2016
Pizza rat
Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Someday the world will learn to just stop asking the internet to name things (basically the equivalent of asking George Washington to watch your prized cherry tree for a sec! Right??). Today is not that day, as Staten Island has enlisted the good citizens of the internet to help name its Minor League baseball team, currently named the Staten Island Yankees. The suggestions have been narrowed down to five names, which, according to the official voting page, “captured the bold attitude of Staten Islanders and the unique nature of New York City.” By that they mean two of the main contenders are the “Bridge Trolls” and the “Pizza Rats.”

Determined to make lemonade and truly depressing copy out of lessons unlearned, the justification offered for naming a sports team after thieving vermin is as follows: “Like Staten Islanders and New Yorkers, these natives are tenacious, enterprising and know where to find the best food in the city.” Make sure to cast your vote for Pizza Rats here within the next two weeks, because like President Washington coming clean about that cherry tree, it’s just the right thing to do.

In the event that they realize they need to just start all over (because this was a no-headphone-jack-on-an-iPhone-level bad idea) we offer these alternatives:

The Staten Island Ever-Present Mysterious Odors
The Staten Island French-Fry Squirrels & Other Rodents Too
The Staten Island At Least We’re Not Called Harambes

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

James Chrisman's father was a pizza rat. Follow him to his memoirs @james_chrisman2.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best NYC-Made Gifts to Buy Everyone on Your List
Holiday Gift Guide 2016

related

READ MORE
6 Things You Need to Do When Hosting a Tiny NYC Apartment Party

related

READ MORE
Think Your Landlord Is the Worst? Check the Latest Rankings Based on NYC Housing Data.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like