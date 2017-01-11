Why Do We Continue to Ignore Staten Island?

It's great for nature lovers

Staten Island is the Borough of Parks. More than one-third of its landmass is protected parkland, so there are plenty of hiking trails, scenic bike paths, wild deer, miles of beach, and just plain peace and quiet to be found.

It's less crowded than other parts of the city

There are still less than 500,000 Staten Islanders, while other boroughs have well over a million residents. Restaurant reservations are easy to come by. You don’t have to register your kids for pre-school before they’re even conceived. Parking your car is less stressful (bonus: there’s no alternate-side parking on S.I.). Community events and street fairs bring a good crowd, but are rarely so packed that it will ruin your good time.