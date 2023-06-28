A New Stew Meetup in Brooklyn Serves 25-Day-Old Forever Soup

It doesn’t matter how high the temperatures reach this summer; every season is stew season in the Big Apple.

On Thursday, June 15, Annie Rauwerda, better known as @depthsofwikipedia on Instagram, hosted her first perpetual stew party at Fermi Playground in Bushwick. New Yorkers showed up to the playground with a plethora of ingredients in tow to add to Rauwerda’s stew, which had been cooking in her crockpot for 6 days.

A perpetual stew, also known as forever soup, is, essentially, a pot of stew that never stops brewing, consisting of whatever ingredients you desire. In Rauwerda’s case, she enlisted the help of her friends and followers to supply her with additions to the mixture, which resulted in a concoction of a variety of vegetables, herbs, spice mixes, lentils, and rice.

What makes a perpetual stew particularly unique is its preservation; typically, the pot of stew is never fully emptied. Therefore the base of the stew always remains, and more ingredients and liquids are added to replenish it as it’s served. The lengthy process enables the flavors in the stew to fully seep and develop into a deeply flavorful and aromatic dish.

While the concept may sound a bit off-kilter, perpetual stew dates back to the Middle Ages and is said to have been served in medieval inns. It is also common in multiple Southern and Eastern Asian countries such as Japan, Thailand, and China. In fact, one of the oldest oden restaurants in Japan, Otafuku, has been heating up and serving the same broth for nearly 70 years.

Rauwerda (who has been labeled as “stew girl”) has previously hosted three perpetual stew parties, now called the Perpetual Stew Club. According to her stew blog, the “random community juice” (as she referred to it) is currently 21 days old. What started as a humble potato leek simmering in a pot is now a bubbling cauldron of soup strangers flock to as a way to kick back and get to know each other.

The next perpetual stew party is slated for Sunday, July 2, but make sure to check Rauwerda’s Instagram for updates.