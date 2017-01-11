New York 'Subway Therapy' Sticky Notes to Be Preserved by New-York Historical Society

We all can agree that 2016 was a pretty rough year. But in the days following the election, New Yorkers began to stick thousands of sticky notes with words of encouragement, hope, fear, and sympathy on the walls of the Union Square station, as part of a project created by street artist Matthew Levee Chavez called “Subway Therapy.”

The sticky notes, which had been accumulating for more than a month, were removed on Friday, but not to fear: Governor Cuomo announced that the New-York Historical Society will archive and preserve the majority of them. And the project won’t end there -- the Historical Society is inviting New Yorkers to continue to post notes at its front entrance at 170 Central Park West instead until January 20th.