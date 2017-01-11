Lifestyle

New York 'Subway Therapy' Sticky Notes to Be Preserved by New-York Historical Society

By Published On 12/19/2016 By Published On 12/19/2016
post it notes
Ciera Velarde/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

We all can agree that 2016 was a pretty rough year. But in the days following the election, New Yorkers began to stick thousands of sticky notes with words of encouragement, hope, fear, and sympathy on the walls of the Union Square station, as part of a project created by street artist Matthew Levee Chavez called “Subway Therapy.”

The sticky notes, which had been accumulating for more than a month, were removed on Friday, but not to fear: Governor Cuomo announced that the New-York Historical Society will archive and preserve the majority of them. And the project won’t end there -- the Historical Society is inviting New Yorkers to continue to post notes at its front entrance at 170 Central Park West instead until January 20th.

Governor Cuomo left a sticky note himself back November, quoting Emma Lazarus’ “Give me your tired” line.

Although there is no current plan to display the notes, the Historical Society plans to preserve the notes in between sheets of mylar at 12 notes per sheet. This is also not the first time the Historical Society has collected and preserved public displays of emotion or support -- earlier this year, it collected objects and signs left outside of Stonewall Inn in honor of the victims of the Orlando Pulse shooting, and 15 years ago, it collected messages left throughout New York City following the 9/11 attacks.

Here’s to hoping your post-election sentiment will be forever preserved for history, no matter how 2017 actually goes.

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Ciera Velarde is an editorial production assistant at Thrillist who will miss seeing the wall during her daily commute. Follow her on Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The MTA Is Planning to Raise Fares... Again

related

READ MORE
7 NYC Office Dogs That Are Cooler Than Your Co-Workers

related

READ MORE
From Punk Shows to $3k Jackets: What CBGB and 6 Other Classic NYC Buildings Are Now

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like