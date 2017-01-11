Sunrise to Sunrise: 24 Hours in NYC
Sunrise to Sunrise: 24 Hours in NYC
5am
Watch the sunrise over Manhattan
Make your way through Brooklyn Heights, Moonstruck-style, early in the morning to take in the sunrise from Brooklyn Bridge Park. You’ve got 85 acres and 1.3 miles of waterfront views to choose from.
6am
Get stacked
Take advantage of the fact that you’re up, but most right-thinking people aren’t, and hit up iconic coffee shop Landmark for pancakes.
7am
Cross the oldest bridge in NYC
Run, walk, or cycle the High Bridge between Manhattan and The Bronx. Once a part of the Croton Aqueduct, this 1848 structure recently reopened after 40 years as a pedestrian walkway. How energetically you cross it is entirely up to you, but considering Edgar Allen Poe used to walk here for story ideas, you should be a genius by the end.
8am
Hit a dance party
If you thought sweating it out to tunes was an evening activity, you’ve clearly forgotten that “city that never sleeps” thing. At Daybreaker, pregame starts with a yoga session, so you are sufficiently warmed up for a high-intensity dance party, complete with live performers, and breakfast -- of course.
9am
Walk the High Line to Chelsea Market
Catch one of NYC’s best attractions at an off hour for a more leisurely take on the cityscape. Finish up at Chelsea Market for some of the best food hall fare in the city, from Beyond Sushi and Li-lac Chocolates to Very Fresh Noodles (need we explain?).
10am
Become a ninja
Well, sort of. Benevolent Heart Dojo offers classes on a 1,000-year-old (so, legit) martial arts discipline that’ll school you in “Ryus” like Hidden Door, Nine Demons, and High Tree, Raised Heart. In other words… nobody will mess with you for the rest of the day.
11am
Get your nature fix
Consider an hour at Brooklyn’s Botanic Garden equal to several hundred hours of therapy. It opens at 8am daily, and entry is $12, or free for members.
12pm
Line up for the porchetta at Di Palo’s
It will be out by the time you get to the front of the line, crackling, crispy, juicy, and so, so, so good you’ll cry. Oh and you can taste the cheese while in line -- which is why it’s crawling.
1pm
Get your culture fix at Dia: Chelsea
This is hands down one of the coolest art galleries in the city, with new shows happening constantly. Plus, remember all those photos you kept seeing of your friends being backlit by Dan Flavin installations? That was here.
2pm
Scrub up, Korean-style
At 100,000 square feet over five stories, Korean sauna Spa Castle is the full package and more. When you’re done with the indoor and outdoor hot tubs... and spa pools... and massage treatments, leave enough time in your schedule to hit the food courts. You’ll find sushi and Italian on the first floor, and authentic Korean and Japanese at the third floor Sky Garden.
3pm
Get lost in The Strand’s rare book room
The Strand is one of the most iconic spots in NYC to pick up a new book, and with “18 miles” of printed word to peruse, you could easily spend an entire day here. But if you’ve only got an hour in the afternoon -- spend it in the rare book room. There, you’ll find first editions of classic works, and you’ll be able to chat (read: totally nerd out) with two specialists about what’s inside.
4pm
Visit the Morbid Anatomy Museum in Gowanus
The Morbid Anatomy Museum is a celebration of all things haunted and creepy (like taxidermy kittens and Victorian death masks) so if you want to feel like you’re getting a glimpse at New York’s macabre underbelly, spend an hour here. If it doesn’t ruin your appetite, grab a slice of pie at Four & Twenty Blackbird across the street.
5pm
Grab a legendary slice
Head to Juliana’s in DUMBO for pizza by none other than “king of pizza,” Patsy Grimaldi, then eat it by the waterfront.
6pm
Ahh at the sunset
Stake out the Chelsea section of Hudson River Park for views of the sun setting over the Hudson, and the Freedom tower/downtown just starting to twinkle. Also, you’re right by the Frying Pan, so grab a drink.
7pm
Greatly improve your date conversation
Catch a lecture or reading at the 92nd street Y and emerge much, much smarter.
8pm
Get dessert -- twice
Grab a slice of Brooklyn Blackout at Little Cupcake Bakeshop in Prospect Heights. (Hot take: It’s the best chocolate blackout cake in Brooklyn.) Then, go across the street and try every flavor of ice cream Ample Hills Creamery has to offer.
9pm
Play shuffleboard
Gather some friends and head to the grandly named Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club in Gowanus, Brooklyn. It’s only $40 to rent a lane for an hour, four people minimum, and waiter service so you’ll never go thirsty.
10pm
Get a mani & a martini for $10
With all this running around, you probably chipped a nail at some point, and for only $10 you can get a refill on your drink and a fresh coat of polish at the Beauty Bar. Don’t worry dudes, they’ll give you clear coat -- unless you wanna go with the pink? No judgement here.
11pm
Work out those knots
If you overdid it at shuffleboard, head to Cleo SPA & Salon Gramercy. Walk-ins for massages and general pampering services are cool til midnight Mondays through Saturdays, and 11pm on Sundays.
12am
Get breakfast in early
New Yorkers wait for nothing, including breakfast. Put a Latin spin on yours at 24-hour, Havana-style diner Coppelia. Breakfast is served all day, or you could throw your body clock completely off with Cuban-style coffees, nightly special menus like Mexican Tuesdays and Caribbean Mondays, plus the usual diner mainstays.
1am
Pierogies.
Veselka, a Ukrainian restaurant in the middle of the East Village, is open 24 hours. And it’s been a neighborhood mainstay since 1954. So when you’re craving a midnight snack, satisfy it with house-made pierogies with seven different filling options.
2am
Karaoke in Chinatown at “Upstairs Bar”
It’s about time everyone heard your take on Whitney Houston, so catch the last hour at the newly renovated Upstairs.
3am
Pick up tomorrow’s (today’s?) dinner
You know how you get the best ingredients in your restaurant? You get to the fish market at an ungodly hour. Take a trip to the New Fulton Fish Market in the Bronx to watch chefs/restaurateurs hustle from all over the city to get what they need for the day, and maybe pick up something for you to try at home, too.
4am
End in victory
You know it’s a good night when you’re still out at 4 am, in a bowling alley, preferably sipping a White Russian. Whitestone Lanes is a 24-hour bowling alley in Flushing, so you can try to get a strike before getting a few hours of shut-eye.