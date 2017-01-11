50 Ways to Take Your NYC Summer to The Next Level
50 Ways to Take Your NYC Summer to The Next Level
More Like This
More Like This
1. Summer without ice cream is no summer at all. Check out Ice & Vice, the Vendy Award-winning experimental ice cream shop churning out highly unusual flavors (ahem, Devour Power with DogFish IPA and ‘lobster’ croutons).
2. Did you know that New York City has its own fishing village on an island off the coast of...the Bronx? City Island’s seafood is amazingly fresh, as in right off the boat. Get you some.
3. This summer save yourself the plane ticket and hop the M train to Bushwick. Why? To check out Tony’s Pizzeria & Restaurant -- the ONLY New York City pizzeria serving up Pico de Gallo pizza. Chili peppers, cilantro, tomatoes, avocado and cheese. That’s literally summer on a pizza.
4. Why wait in the blazing hot sun when you can get Momofuku... delivery. This. is. a. thing. But wait, it gets better. David Chang’s now delivery-only Ando is app-based and the menu features a stupid amount of Philly cheesesteaks. Order them and tell your friends they were your own handiwork.
5. Brooklyn Barge Bar, a floating pier in Greenpoint, slings burgers, tacos, fries, and sandwiches, all with a side of Manhattan skyline views.
6. You’ve probably eaten at every single food stall at Smorgasburg. Twice. But this summer even the most seasoned New Yorkers are in for a treat, with tons of new names to get excited about, like Big Mozz, BrunchStreet, The Choripan, Wowfulls, Kotti Berliner Street Food, and so, so much more.
7. Take a trip to Spain on July 16 (by way of Stuy Town) for the Running with the Beef and Spanish Fiesta. In its second year, this event will include outdoor grilling, Spanish wine and ciders of Spain, craft beer, and live Flamenco dancers. No running required.
8. Fried clams? Or lobster rolls? YOU CAN HAVE BOTH! At the same time! This is not a test. A trip to The Clam in the West Village will put everything you love about summer seafood between two pieces of buttery, delicious bread.
9. North River Lobster Company is getting a sexy sister this summer with the Fish Bar at North River Landing. This three-story seafood lounge and restaurant has got you covered on everything that comes from the sea.
10. Petee’s Pie Company is serving up your slice of summer with its decadent coconut cream pie. They have lots of other pies, too, but nothing says summer quite like a little coconut and cream.
11. The inaugural NY Wine Festival is coming to the Metropolitan Pavilion on July 16. The complete oenophile experience features more than 50 different wineries with more than 100 wines to sample, as well as a video DJ, custom Photo Booth, bubbly bar, and gourmet food vendors.
12. There are some New York summer days that only delicious frozen cocktails can fix. Check out the best restaurants and bars to get them.
13. The times they are a-changin'; here's where to take advantage of NYC's semi-legal outdoor drinking. (Read the fine print.)
14. Since you now enjoy being outside, why not organize a mini bar excursion in your neighborhood? Or, really, any of these neighborhoods: Williamsburg, Bushwick, Tribeca, Lower East Side, SoHo, West Village, Upper West, Upper East, Murray Hill.
15. Check out the best cocktail bars in the city, and let the arguments ensure about which belongs at number one.
16. Summer drinking, or anything really, is exponentially more fun on a boat. Here’s every single boat you can drink on in New York City.
17. Looking for love this summer? Do it at these bars.
18. Haven’t quite got your sea legs yet? No worries! You don’t have to drink ON the water. You can still totally drink NEAR the water.
19. Okay, fine, so maybe you know ALL the rooftop bars. But do you know ALL the patio bars? What about the SECRET patio bars?
20. There’s no reason why happy hour has to wait until 5. Take our official guide and put it to good use. You have extra daylight until September 22.
21. The Jersey Shore is vital to the life of any New Yorker, especially in the summer. At the very least, we wouldn’t have Bruce Springsteen without it. Unsure of which beach town is best for you? Consult our list.
22. Fire Island? Mmmm been there, done that. The Hamptons? Mmmm can’t afford that even a little bit. Instead, head to one of these underrated Long Island towns.
23. From “New York's Adventure Route” in the Catskills, to a backcountry adventure in Cooperstown, to a three-hour backroads quest for some of the best BBQ in the country, check out these essential upstate trips.
24. If you want New England beaches then Newport, RI is where it’s at. After paddling out at either Easton's Beach or Sachuest Town Beach (known locally as First and Second Beach), dry off at Flo's Clam Shack, explore Fort Adams State Park, visit the Tennis Hall of Fame, do the Cliff Mansion walk, and grab a burger at Mission.
25. Spend some Saturdays at Orange County, the state’s coolest new farm-to-bottle distillery, where you’ll find live music on weekends and a new farmers market. It specializes in producing award-winning bourbon, rye, and honey whiskey made from scratch.
26. The Adirondacks are great. They’re just...really far. For a quick weekend jaunt consider the Catskills.
27. Hit up that gorgeous piece of New Yorkery, the Finger Lakes. Take in the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail, sip wine and pick peaches at Fulkerson Winery, or get your craft brew on -- Climbing Bines on the Seneca Lake Loop beer trail offers ten tastings and frisbee golf.
28. Arguably you live in the best part about this state. That said, the rest of the Empire State is full of small towns that are loaded with great restaurants, bars, wineries, breweries, mountains, hiking trails, camping, and legendary music and sports venues.
29. Stay in a treehouse. The Hermit Thrust Treehouse in southern Vermont gives guests access to a fire pit, cooking area, hammocks, and an outdoor shower. Oh, and ummm, it’s a tree house.
30. Fulfill your fantasies of salty sea shanties and briny bivalves on this New England getaway. This fishing village has a blossoming arts scene and all the quaint New England charm that we definitely do not have in New York.
31. A giant water gun fight in Central Park. Yep. Dates aren’t released yet but save those clothes you don’t care about for the end of July.
32. Manhattan By Sail has teamed up with sexy soiree connoisseurs Dances of Vice to organise a seductive sail around the Hudson and New York Harbor aboard a Civil War-era schooner. Get ready for a night of burlesque and variety floor show set to a backdrop of Manhattan, Brooklyn, New Jersey and the Statue of Liberty.
33. This city has some of the best places to run in the entire country. So strap on those sneakers and enjoy the damn beautiful scenery.
34. If you’re not much of a self-starter, but still want to shred, consider these group fitness options that will motivate you to workout outside, and make a few friends along the way. Fo free.
35. There are other reasons to head to Flushing besides A-list dim sum and the original Spa Castle. The Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival is one of them. Head to Flushing Meadows Park August 6 to 7 for a weekend of races on the water, as well as international performances on the Main Stage.
36. Queens is heralded as one of the most ethnically diverse places IN THE WORLD, and they all come together at Queens Night Market, Saturday nights, from 6pm-midnight through August 20.
37. New Yorkers and their dogs can come to Rockefeller Center on summer weekends for alfresco dining and interactive lawn games. Dogs will get to snack on homemade dog treats, while owners eat human food and drink human cocktails on the outdoor patio.
38. Why choose between lunch and laser tag when you can have both? Once a month Hudson Terrace will transform its Salon level into a 3,000-square-foot Lazer Brunch. You are so welcome.
39. Whoever said it’s impossible to get to the beach from the city without a car CLEARLY hasn’t looked very hard. We’ve made it easy and assembled this list of beaches all accessible from NYC without a car.
40. Who says you can’t stargaze in the city? We’ll be at the High Line every Tuesday night this summer, where the Amateur Astronomers Association of New York will be bringing their high-powered telescopes and knowledge of the final frontier.
41. Forget Netflix and Chill; get out of doors, and keep your pockets stuffed, with every single FREE outdoor movie in New York this summer.
42. Give regular happy hour a run for its money at the outdoor Thursday party at Battery Harris in Williamsburg. This summer’s lineup includes Takaya Nagase, Sanky, Brian Blackout, and more. Drink specials are until 7pm.
43. The sixth summer of Str8 West Coastin’, Brooklyn’s celebration of West Coast rap and backyard BBQs, kicked off in June. Following parties will be held the third Saturdays in July and August at Project Parlor in Bed-Stuy.
44. Full Moon Music Festival returns to Governor’s Island at the end of August. Enjoy two full days of beachside DJs and dancing ‘neath August’s Blue Moon.
45. In honor of the 20th anniversary of Chicago, score a seat at the one-night-only FREE showing of the musical in Central Park on Wednesday, August 31. Jazz hands at the ready.
46. Beat the heat at the top 15 pools in New York City.
47. New York City has a ton of free outdoor concerts, spanning all different genres and artists. So to make your life easier, we’ve put together one handy list.
48. Check out this year’s Celebrate Brooklyn! lineup. Among the dozens of shows are free musical acts sponsored by nonprofit arts and media organization BRIC, and paid benefit concerts like The Lumineers and Herbie Hancock).
49. Don’t miss East Harlem’s Giglio Feast of Sant’ Antonio, an annual Italian festa of dancing, food, and general frivolity brought over at the start of the 20th century by immigrants from Brusciano.
50. Get up close and personal with New York City’s Brazilian population in Little Brazil to celebrate Brazil’s Independence Day (yes, that’s a lot of Brazil) on September 6. The biggest Brazilian festival outside Brazil itself, it now stretches from 42nd street to Central Park across 6th Ave.