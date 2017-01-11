50 Ways to Take Your NYC Summer to The Next Level

2. Did you know that New York City has its own fishing village on an island off the coast of...the Bronx? City Island’s seafood is amazingly fresh, as in right off the boat. Get you some.

3. This summer save yourself the plane ticket and hop the M train to Bushwick. Why? To check out Tony’s Pizzeria & Restaurant -- the ONLY New York City pizzeria serving up Pico de Gallo pizza. Chili peppers, cilantro, tomatoes, avocado and cheese. That’s literally summer on a pizza.

4. Why wait in the blazing hot sun when you can get Momofuku... delivery. This. is. a. thing. But wait, it gets better. David Chang’s now delivery-only Ando is app-based and the menu features a stupid amount of Philly cheesesteaks. Order them and tell your friends they were your own handiwork.