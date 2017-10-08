Lifestyle

The 25 People You're Stuck on the Subway With Every Day

By Published On 11/20/2015 By Published On 11/20/2015
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Trending

related

United Airlines Tweeted the Score of a Baseball Game to a Passenger With Bad WiFi

related

Apple Is Investigating More Broken iPhone 8 Plus Batteries

related

The First Trailer For 'Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie' Is Totally Epic

related

Those Cheaper Prices That Whole Foods Announced May Have Been Misleading

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Most Popular Halloween Candy In Every State

related

Get Ready to See a Rare October Harvest Moon on Thursday Night

related

Want To Get Paid To Create Google Doodles? They're Hiring.

For those of us not personally helicoptered to high-powered financial harvesting firms, the daily routine of subway commuting is an essential part of New York City life. And in those hours we spend in transit, there’s definitely a cast of regulars we’ve all become accustomed to seeing. Though the actors themselves may change, these are the subway roles we all know (and sometimes play ourselves).
 

The Euro Tourist Family

They’re on week seven of their eight-month vacation, speak better English than most of your coworkers, and they’re just so blonde, how is it possible!!
 

Showtime Dancers

You’ve seen (and nearly been kicked in the face by) these guys so often you’ve started to think on the more esoteric parts of their performance. Like: does every, uh, troupe (?) get their scratchy-ass POS boomboxes from the same time machine that can only travel to a 1985 Crazy Eddie electronics store? And are their break loops recorded by DJ Hand Amputee?

Related

related

The Crowded Subway Etiquette Guide

related

Why NYC Subway Operators Are Serious Badasses

related

The REAL Manhattan Subway Map

related

The Crowded Subway Etiquette Guide
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

The Whisper-Fighting Couple

You keep your headphones on but surreptitiously mute your tunes to catch every fifth word of this couple's juicy commute fracas.
 

The American Tourist Family

There’s no law against five relatives simultaneously wearing cargo shorts in November, but there should be.

?Cole Saladino/Thrillist

The Guy Who Brings His Bicycle on the Train

Thanks for bringing your commuting vehicle on another commuter vehicle, real meta. Also, real asshole.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Your Coworker Who You Really Don’t Want to Talk To

The second she locks eyes with yours you know that peaceful time to yourself is over. Now you're going to have to engage in awkward conversation with someone you already engage in awkward conversation with enough. This is one of those rare occasions when you actually pray for a freak train derailment.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

The Guy Who Pops His Head in the Closing Doors and Screams, “DOES THIS GO TO FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY?!”

And then he gets mad when nobody answers! Like, he’s cranky... nobody wants to do the job of a subway map for him.
 

The Guy Audibly Sighing and Muttering During a Train Delay

“Ugh why doesn’t this guy just chill. Be the change you want to see in the world, bro,” you think to yourself, forgetting that this will literally be you in two days when you’re really late for something. 

related

The 17 Guys You Will Definitely Date in NYC

related

Why NYC Subway Operators Are Serious Badasses
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Someone Reading a Foreign Language Newspaper

And you will spend at least 10 minutes trying to use context clues and photographs to translate it.
 

The Guy Playing Music Out of an iPhone

Thirty-two bars of straight fire always sound hardest when sung along to and played at the maximum garbled volume only a second-generation broken iPhone can produce. Thanks, friend, for treating the whole car to your personal karaoke session.
 

The Guy Playing a Phone Game That Just Looks Horrible

“You’re just sliding like... numbers into each or something, WTF is that I don’t get it. Oh look I downloaded it and I play it now and this is amazing and I missed my stop.”

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

The Friends Splitting a Pair of Earbuds

You think it’s sweet until your remember the biological horror that was on your earbuds the last time you took them out.
 

An Entire Class Trip

Nothing like trying to pass by 30+ tiny sociopaths that several frazzled adults are trying -- and failing -- to wrangle.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

That Dude Eating an Entire Chinese Takeout Meal

Or a falafel or chicken & rice or something else just totally inappropriate for the D train. G train? Maybe. Those people are barbarians.
 

Some Guy or Gal in Scrubs

Ugh, we get you’re a doctor or a serial killer or whatever, just put some real pants on.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Someone Lugging Trader Joe's Groceries

This is actually a qualifying event for the bougie olympics.
 

Someone You’ve Seen Dozens of Times and Have Never/Will Never Talk To

:(
 

The Guy Giving Away Sandwiches for the Homeless

Nobody has ever seen anyone actually take a sandwich from one of these seemingly well-meaning people.

related

16 things you didn’t know about the NYC subway

related

The REAL Manhattan Subway Map
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

The Guy Inexplicably Not Getting on the Train

Uh... there’s only one line at this stop, and he’s just sitting on the benches and not getting on... Am I seeing something!? Do I need to say something!?
 

The Mariachi Dudes

If there’s anything we all love at 8am it’s a spontaneous “Cielito Lindo” performance.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Maybe Someone Sort of Famous?

Is she the girl who wrote that book? Or the actress? Oh yeah, she’s in all the things. Like that show with the other girl? You know.
 

The Kid Selling Candy

People actually get mad and are like, “YOU DON’T EVEN HAVE A BASKETBALL TEAM, YOU LIAR” as if what your money is going to profoundly changes the taste and texture of slightly warm Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

The Guy Who Picks up His Phone When It Somehow Rings in a Tunnel

“Hello!? I’m on a train! Hello!? Hello!?”
 

A Suspiciously Good Busker

Is this like a Banksy situation where he just started selling his art on the street for like $10 and if you’d bought it all you’d be a millionaire now? Or is this banjo player just the sickest banjoer ever?
 

Barbershop Quartet Singers

It’s really hard to be mad at “This Little Light of Mine,” even at 8am.

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Jesse Brukman was born in Beth Israel hospital sometime in the 1980s and continues to live here now. You can angrily disagree with him via Twitter.

Stuff You'll Like