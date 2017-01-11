15 Cheap Things to Do in NYC This Weekend That Aren't Brunch

Nothing against brunch, because we love nothing more than breakfast food paired with booze at any point of the day, but it can, at times, be borderline nauseating. It’s crowded, it’s loud, it’s overpriced, and -- perhaps the worst part -- people actually stress about where to have it.

Still, it’s a New York staple, and we’re not here to change that whatsoever. But we are here to remind you New York also has a million other great weekend activities, many of which will leave you far less poor. Here are 15 of them to get you started.