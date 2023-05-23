Manhattan’s Newest Public Park Offers Pickleball, Shuffleboard, and an Iconic Skate Spot

The Arches park under the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge | Photo courtesy of Gotham Park

Phase one of Gotham Park debuts this week with the opening of The Arches—a park under the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge—as well as a section of the Brooklyn Banks skateboarding spot.

Gotham Park is a $375 million project to revitalize the nine-acre area under the bridge and provide a long-awaited, public outdoor space for locals in the densely populated areas of Chinatown and Two Bridges.

With the arrival of The Arches, which falls around the Brooklyn Bridge’s 140th birthday, visitors and nearby residents will be able to enjoy a clean and safe outdoor space that features benches and a few tables, plus courts for pickleball, shuffleboard, and basketball.

The other huge part of this revamp effort is the return of the iconic Brooklyn Banks—a plaza adjacent to The Arches that attracted skateboarders of all levels and became an emblem of the city’s skate culture. After many attempts by locals to revive the spot (through fundraising skate competitions and more), pro skateboarder Tony Hawk and his non-profit The Skatepark Project have helped to spearhead the project alongside funding from the city. The first section of the Brooklyn Banks to be reopened includes a nine-stair section and collection of banks (slanted walls used for tricks).

“The Brooklyn Banks and the Arches will bring people of all backgrounds together, building community through creativity, action sports, and outdoor play,” says Tony Hawk.

And this is just the beginning. More public spaces are slated to open in Gotham Park over the next few years.

The Arches and part of the Brooklyn Banks at Gotham Park open on Wednesday, May 24 under the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge.