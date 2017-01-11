The LIRR Commuter Field Guide

2. The Prodigal Son/Daughter

College students are like salmon. They like to return to the streams… or islands they were born on. You’re most likely to see these folks on holidays or weekends during the fall and winter; during the summer, they’re probably visiting home from an internship or work study in the city. They’re likely curled up in a sweatshirt with their headphones on and their bags (full of dirty laundry) neatly shoved overhead or under their feet. They may not be on the same level as the Expert Commuter, but having grown up in the shadow of the city, they’re still polite old hats when it comes to riding the LIRR, with a tendency to huddle out of the way until they’re about one stop away from their destination. At this point, out will pop their phone and the “Hey mom? Yeah, I’m at Syosset. I’ll be there in five" will be heard.