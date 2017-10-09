The Best Live Music Venue Near Every Manhattan Subway Stop

Jamming out to live music is a great way to spend any NYC night, but finding out where to go within walking distance can be tough. Enter the Manhattan Subway Music Venue Map, our clear-cut guide to live music venues everywhere in the city, one subway stop at a time. So whether you’re a regular rider on the 6 or randomly find yourself somewhere along the B, we’ve made finding live music as easy as your flawless (eh, they’re OK) dance moves. Check out the line-by-line list below, and click here for the full map.
1, 2, 3
145th St/Broadway – Farafina Café & Lounge
135th St/Lenox Ave – Bill’s Place
125th St/Broadway – Cotton Club
125th St/Lenox Ave – Apollo Theater
116th St-Columbia University/Broadway – Minton’s
116th St/Lenox Ave – Minton’s
Cathedral Parkway (110th St)/Broadway – The West End Lounge
103rd St/Broadway – Smoke Jazz & Supper Club
96th St/Broadway – Cleopatra’s Needle
86th St/Broadway – Prohibition
79th St/Broadway – Prohibition
72nd St/Broadway – The Beacon Theatre
66th St-Lincoln Center/Broadway – Lincoln Center
59th St-Columbus Circle/Broadway – Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola
50th St/Broadway – The Iridium
Times Square-42nd St/7th Avenue-Broadway – B.B. King Blues Club & Grill
34th St Penn Station/7th Ave – Hammerstein Ballroom
28th St/7th Ave – Toshi’s Living Room
23rd St/7th Ave – Metropolitan Room
18th St/7th Ave – Highline Ballroom
14th St/7th Ave – Village Vanguard
Christopher St-Sheridan Square/7th Ave – Fat Cat’s
Houston St/Varick St – SOB’s
Canal St/Varick St – Biny Karaoke Bar & Lounge
Franklin St/Varick St – Paul’s Cocktail Lounge
Chambers St/West Broadway – Shake Rattle & Roll
J, Z
Delancey St/Essex St – Cake Shop
Bowery/Delancey St – The Bowery Ballroom
Canal St/Centre St – Santos Party House
Broad St/Wall St – Fraunces Tavern
A, C, E
181st St/Fort Washington Ave – United Palace Theatre
175th St/Fort Washington Ave – United Palace Theatre
Washington Heights-168th St/Broadway – United Palace Theatre
145th St/St Nicholas Ave – Farafina Café & Lounge
135th St/St Nicholas – Bill’s Place
125th St/St Nicholas Ave – Apollo Theater
116th St/8th Ave – Minton’s
Cathedral Parkway (110th St)/Central Park West – The West End Lounge
103rd St/Central Park West – Smoke Jazz & Supper Club
86th St/Central Park West – Prohibition
81st St/Central Park West – Prohibition
59th St-Columbus Circle/8th Ave – Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola
53rd St/Lexington Ave – Pig N Whistle
5th Ave/53rd St – Radio City Music Hall
7th Ave/53rd St – Carnegie Hall
50th St/8th Ave – The Iridium
42nd St-Port Authority Bus Terminal/8th Ave – B.B. King Blues Club & Grill
34th St-Penn Station/8th Ave – Hammerstein Ballroom
23rd St/8th Ave – Highline Ballroom
14th St/8th Ave – Village Vanguard
West 4th St/6th Ave – The Village Underground
Spring St/6th Ave – City Winery
Canal St/6th Ave – Biny Karaoke Bar & Lounge
Chambers St/Church St – Shake Rattle & Roll
B, D, F, M
145th St/St Nicholas Ave – Farafina Café & Lounge
135th St/St Nicholas Ave – Bill’s Place
125th/St Nicholas Ave – Apollo Theater
116th/8th Ave – Minton’s
Cathedral Parkway (110th St)/Central Park West – The West End Lounge
103rd St/Central Park West – Smoke Jazz & Supper Club
86th St/Central Park West – Prohibition
Lexington Ave/63rd St – Cabana Restaurant
59th St-Columbus Circle/8th Ave – Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola
57th St/6th Ave – Carnegie Hall
Lexington Ave/53rd – Pig N Whistle
5th Ave/53rd St – Radio City Music Hall
47th-50th Rockefeller Center – Radio City Music Hall
42nd St Bryant Park – The Town Hall
34th St Herald Sq – Madison Square Garden
23rd St/6th Ave – Highline Ballroom
14th St/6th Ave – Village Vanguard
West 4th St/6th Ave – The Village Underground
Broadway-Lafayette St/Bleecker – The Box
Lower East Side-2nd Ave/Houston St – Rockwood Music Hall
Delancey St/Essex St – The Bowery Ballroom
Grand St & Chrystie St – Fontana’s
4, 5, 6
116th St/Lexington Ave – Camaradas El Barrio
86th St/Lexington Ave – Brandy’s Piano Bar
77th St/Lexington Ave – Café Carlyle
68th St/Lexington Ave – Session 73
59th St/Lexington Ave – Pig N Whistle
51st St/Lexington Ave – Radio City Music Hall
Grand Central-42nd St/Lexington Ave – Uncle Charlie’s
33rd St/Park Ave – Tonic East
28th St/Park Ave – Jazz Standard
23rd St/Park Ave – Gramercy Theater
14th St-Union Square/4th Ave – Irving Plaza
Astor Place/4th Ave – Webster Hall
Bleecker St – The Bitter End
Broadway-Lafayette St – The Box
Spring St/Lafayette St – The Box
Canal St/Lafayette St – Santos Party House
Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall/Centre St – Shake Rattle & Roll
Wall St/Broadway – The Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog
Bowling Green/Broadway – The Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog
7 & S
Grand Central-42nd St/Lexington Ave – Uncle Charlie’s
5th Ave-Bryant Park/42nd St – Cellar Bar
Times Square-42nd St/7th Avenue-Broadway – B.B. King Blues Club & Grill
L
8th Ave/14th St – Provocateur
6th Ave/14th St – Village Vanguard
14th St/Union Square – Irving Plaza
3rd Ave/14th St – Webster Hall
1st Ave/14th St – Webster Hall
N, Q, R
Lexington Ave/59th St – Lavo
5th Ave/59th St – Lavo
57th St/7th Ave – Carnegie Hall
49th and7th Ave – The Iridium
Times Square-42nd St/Broadway – B.B. King Blues Club & Grill
34th St-Herald Square/Broadway – Madison Square Garden
28th St/Broadway – Toshi’s Living Room
23rd St/Broadway – Metropolitan Room
14th St-Union Square/Broadway – Irving Plaza
8th St-New York University/Broadway – Webster Hall
Prince St/Broadway – The Box
Canal St/Broadway – Paul’s Cocktail Lounge
City Hall/Broadway – Shake Rattle & Roll
Cortlandt St/Church St – Shake Rattle & Roll
Rector St/Trinity Place – Fraunces Tavern
Whitehall St-South Ferry/Water St – The Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog
Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.
Christine Fischer is a freelance writer for Thrillist and will take any excuse to break out her dance moves.