NYC's Most Unbelievable-Looking Airbnbs Put Your Apartment to Shame

East Village

Price: $446/night

Bedrooms/bath: 3/1

No place in this sprawling, concrete, garbage-y metropolis can get any more quaint than this rustic little rooftop cottage. Owned by an interior designer, the space demonstrates incredible attention to artistic detail, and the two and a half floors feature windows on all sides, so you can see out into the city from what is probably its coziest perch. If you (or your dog -- pets are allowed!) need some space to stretch your legs, there’s an 800sqft roof-deck that includes an elevated tiled balcony looking out over Avenue A. The cottage has a bit of ramshackle charm, but that may be just what you’re looking for in an otherwise bustling area. And since it’s at the junction of Alphabet City, the East Village, and the Lower East Side, there’s no shortage of activity around you, should the relaxation become to much. Also, the deck alone is larger than most East Village apartments. Let that sink in.