The Worst Thing About 21 Manhattan 'Hoods, According to Their Residents

Chelsea

“The neighborhood has become so sterile, and the gay epicenter has moved north to Hell’s Kitchen. Eighth Ave in Chelsea is now Thai restaurants and banks.”

Chinatown

“It’s just so, SO dirty. And it smells to high heaven year-round. New York isn’t exactly CLEAN... but Chinatown is fucking nasty.”

East Village

“The East Village has been going through a pretty serious Murray Hill-ificiation over the past decade. I don’t mind the smell or the garbage as much as the popped collars and overall douchebaggery.”