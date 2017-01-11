Things New Yorkers Are Sick of Hearing From Out-of-Towners

New York is probably the only city in the world that almost everyone thinks about moving to at some point in their lives. Even those who have no desire to ever live in New York are still fascinated by people who do, which is why it’s the setting for countless movies, TV shows, and probably staged viral videos starring rats.

It’s a fantasy for many -- but a reality for even more. And those of us in said reality face a constant slew of crazy questions and comments about New York life from our third cousins in Ohio, tourists on the subway, and just about every other out-of-towner ever. None of us are naive enough to think this will be the last time these things will come up, but hopefully this will be a not-so-subtle suggestion to those from other parts to at least try to avoid saying them.