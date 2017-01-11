Discover City Island, NYC's Fishing Village Hidden in the Bronx

There's plenty of history to explore

If your idea of a good time is less hedonistic and more intellectual (or you just burn really easily), there's still something for you here. Stop by the totally free City Island Nautical Museum to learn all about City Island’s shipbuilding history and to see wooden boat displays and photographs of City Island life from years gone by. It’s open only by appointment, so make sure you call ahead.

Old-school ice cream shops reign supreme

No fishing town experience would be complete without some ice cream. After you’ve stuffed your face with seafood and spent some time out on the water, head over to Lickety Split for a scoop of red velvet or Birthday Bash. Housed in an old cottage, Lickety Split is the perfect antidote to all the fancy multi-ingredient ice cream you've been spending far too much of your paycheck on. It's the kind of place that brings to mind lazy summers, when you didn’t have a care in the world, and didn’t know what artisanal meant.