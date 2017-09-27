Every Reason You Need to Visit the Hudson Valley This Fall

From the lush greenery and changing leaves throughout the mountain ranges, to the abundance of art galleries, restaurants, wineries, breweries, and distilleries, the Hudson Valley offers the perfect balance between nature and culture and an ideal respite from the city. The best news? It’s just a straight shot north outside of the Bronx, with some of the towns and attractions only about an hour drive or train ride from NYC. Whether you choose to spend your time wandering through the quirky, small villages; hiking through the mountains; or roaming around grandiose mansions and gardens, the amount of things to do while exploring the region is seemingly endless. Check out the list below to make the most out of your Hudson Valley getaway.
Get the best view of the foliage
If you’re heading upstate to experience fall foliage, your best bet is to hop on the Catskill Mountain Railroad in Ulster County. The recreational trains ride through the picturesque Catskill Mountains and have both indoor and open-air seating, making it an easy way for passengers to check out the changing leaves. Fall foliage train rides begin in October and operate three times a day. The railroad also runs year-round, including a Polar Express train ride during the holiday season.
Rock climb the Shawangunk Mountains
Located about 90 miles north of NYC is the Shawangunk Ridge, lovingly referred to as “The Gunks.” This sprawling mountain range is known for being a top rock-climbing destination in the United States; climbers of all experience levels travel here year-round to ascend the cliffs, which average about 150 feet. The Mohonk Preserve is an ideal destination for those looking to conquer The Gunks, with over 1,000 routes available for climbers. Guided trips are available for both full-day and half-day excursions.
Get spooky in Sleepy Hollow
Brought to fame thanks to Irving Washington’s short story, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, this Westchester County village embraces its legacy with a lineup of creepy events during the fall. On weekends through November (and select weekdays in with October), take a lantern-lit evening tour of the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery where Irving Washington himself is buried (in addition to William Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie). You can also attend the Jack O’Lantern Blaze, where over 7,000 hand-carved and lit jack-o-lanterns are displayed for 40 nights leading up to Halloween. Or brave Sleepy Hollow’s premiere haunted house experience: Horseman’s Hollow, which brings the Headless Horseman and other creepy characters to life. The haunted house opens in the beginning of October and tickets start at $20.
Browse the farms for local produce (and some food education)
Go beyond farm-to-table restaurants and head straight to the source. Learn about sustainable farming and partake in a number of activities, from beekeeping to cooking classes, at Hilltop Hanover Farm and Environmental Center in Westchester County. Pick your own produce; purchase locally made syrup, honey, and apple cider donuts; and get lost in a corn maze (during weekends through October 31) at Samascott’s Farm and Garden Market in Columbia County. Or keep things simple by enjoying a locally brewed beer at Pennings Farm’s beer garden in Orange County.
Sip wine at America’s oldest winery
Brotherhood Winery, located in Orange County and established in 1839, is said to be America’s oldest winery. Take a guided tour of the facilities and explore the wine cellars, which were excavated by hand in the 19th century and contain a vault holding some of the oldest vintages in the country. After the tour, enjoy a wine tasting and grab a meal at the onsite restaurant. If you’re looking to sample something other than vino, the Hudson Valley is also home to dozens of breweries, cideries, and distilleries. Bad Seed Cider Company in Ulster County specializes in dry, hard ciders, making it the perfect beverage to enjoy in the fall months. Or sample some bourbon at Tuthilltown Distillery, also located in Ulster. Get a full rundown of all the wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries here.
See some of the best art in the state
Brush up on your art history and pay a visit to the many art galleries and exhibits in the Hudson Valley. The Storm King Art Center in Orange County boast over 100 sculptures throughout its 500-acre land, making it the perfect stop for those who are looking to take in some art while staying outdoors. Modern-art fans should also make a point to stop by Dia:Beacon in Dutchess County, which houses the works of artists like Andy Warhol and Agnes Martin. In Rockland County, hit the Garnerville Arts and Industrial Center -- a former textile mill that now houses retail and workspace for artists and artisans, and hosts an array of events and installations (it also has a brewery onsite).
Check out the destination-worthy food
The abundance of farming in the region coupled with a renowned culinary school means the Hudson Valley is full of destination-worthy eats. Take a tour of the Culinary Institute of America’s Hyde Park campus, and then grab dinner at American Bounty -- one of the five student-staffed restaurants. Head over to Ulster County and dine at Aroma Thyme Bistro, which sources its ingredients in a socially responsible manner; explore Dutchess County’s Kitchen Sink Food & Drink’s seasonal menu that uses ingredients sourced from the owners’ family-owned farm; or take a trip to Bavarian Manor Inn and Restaurant in Greene County, which is known for serving up the best German food in the region.
Hike the Appalachian Trail
While there are thousands of miles of hiking trails in the Hudson Valley, the Appalachian Trail is by far the most famous. At over 2,000 miles long, it’s considered one of the longest hiking trails in the world (it spans 14 states!). The trail that starts in Bear Mountain (just over an hour outside of New York City) remains one of the most popular parts. Hikers will trek past Bear Mountain Bridge, which offers excellent viewing points, in addition to a Trailside Museum and a zoo. Elevations range from 124’ (which is the lowest point on the entire trail), to 1433’.
Feel fancy while browsing estates and gardens
The Hudson Valley is full of beautiful estates and mansions that were once the homes to notable figures in American history. Begin your real estate jealousy at the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Presidential Home, Library, and Museum in Dutchess County, where the 32nd President of the United States spent most of his life and was also laid to rest. Take a NPS ranger-lead tour of FDR’s Springwood Mansion before wandering through the gardens and trails on the 300-acre estate.
History buffs can also pay a visit to the Education Center to see the president’s library and museum. Admission to the grounds are free, with tickets to go inside the mansion and library/museum for $18.
Art enthusiasts should also check out Kykuit, home to four generations of the famed Rockefeller family. Meticulously preserved for over 100 years, the grounds feature the impressive six-story stone house, a beaux-arts landscaped sculpture garden, and a coach barn filled with the family’s collection of automobiles and horse carriages (visitors have several guided tour options, with tickets ranging between $25-$40).
Finally, don’t miss the Olana State House in Columbia County, home to famed Hudson River School painter, Frederic Church. For $12, visitors can tour Church’s house, which features a blend of Victorian and Middle Eastern elements. True to Church’s love of nature, visitors are welcome to hike the trails or kayak in the pond located on his 250-acre estate.
Find peace, love, and music in Woodstock
Even though the music festival wasn’t actually held in this small Ulster County town, Woodstock is still filled with plenty of artists, music lovers, and those who keep the spirit of the festival alive. On Saturdays, browse the oddities such as crystals, handmade jewelry, and antiques at the Mower’s Flea Market. Or step inside the enchanting Candlestock; a small shop selling quirky, offbeat handmade candles and other gifts.
Fall is an especially good time to hike Overlook Mountain, a steep climb that will lead you to an ominous abandoned hotel, Overlook Mountain House (which hikers are able to explore both the inside and outside of). On your way back down from your hike, in the woods just past the Overlook Mountain trailhead parking lot, find the still-active Church of Holy Transfiguration, housed in a tiny hand-built wooden cabin from the 1800s. If visiting Woodstock in the summer, attend a concert in the woods put on by Maverick Concerts. The idyllic wooden concert hall was constructed by hand in 1916, and claims to be the oldest continuous summer chamber concert in the United States. Or catch a show at the rustic Levon Helm Studios, which runs year-round in a small barn in the woods.
Cross the longest elevated pedestrian bridge in the world
A little over 1 mile long and situated 200+ feet above the Hudson River, the Walkway Over the Hudson is known as the longest elevated pedestrian bridge in the world. Walkers, hikers, and cyclists are all welcome to travel along the bridge to experience gorgeous 360º views of the Hudson Valley over the river. The bridge is open from 7am until sunset, though special walks (like sunrise strolls and moonwalks) are held several times throughout all months of the year. The bridge connects the Poughkeepsie waterfront in Dutchess County to the town of Lloyd in Ulster County, with vendors selling hot dogs, ice cream, and popcorn on both sides of the bridge. Admission is free and there are also ADA-compliant entrances.
Treat yourself to some luxury lodging
Whether you’re looking to plan a multi-day vacation to the Hudson Valley or simply want to escape for a quick weekend getaway to the region, lodging options are copious. For a castle-like luxury resort experience, opt for the famous Mohonk Mountain House located in New Paltz in Ulster County. Perched upon the edge of the Shawangunk Ridge, the resort offers a day spa, a golf course, a farm-to-table restaurant, and 40,000 acres of forest for hiking and other outdoor activities.
If you’re looking for something a little quainter, check out the Blue Barn Bed and Breakfast located in Ulster County. This rustic 1830s cottage has four rooms, a library, and a lounge with a fireplace, games, and books. A full breakfast made with seasonal, local ingredients is served every morning, and a sampling of local bourbons, teas, and coffee is available for the after dinner crowd.
For a more modern boutique option, stay at Wm Farmer & Sons, which houses 13 rooms and suites in Columbia County. Guests can enjoy a common room that includes a backyard patio, couches, TV, and dining areas. In addition to the hotel, there’s also an onsite barroom and restaurant, which serves up raw oysters, grilled quail, spiced lamb, and specialty cocktails.
