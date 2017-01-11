The Best Things to Do at Night in NYC Besides Going to a Bar

Dance the night away (earlier than usual)

Clubbing before midnight? On a weekday? Yep. The Get Down happens from 7-10pm every other Thursday. The location alternates between Cielo, House of Yes, and Output. People of all ages, occupations, gender identities, and backgrounds show up to get down after work, so don’t be surprised to find yourself on the dance floor with a businessman in his work clothes or a young fitness buff wearing yoga pants. The event is headlined by DJ Tasha Blank, who is always joined by a guest (ever hear of Tony Touch and Mr. V?), along with live musicians. The bar is open and people will take breaks from dancing and go have a drink, but there are no drinks or phones allowed on the dance floor. If you’re not drinking, you’re in luck, because with free juice, tea, and pineapple, you’ve got everything you need to stay energized.