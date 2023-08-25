Calling All Introverts: Here’s Where to Unplug and Go Off the Grid in NYC

If there was ever a viral TikTok some of us introverts could make into our personality trait, it would be that one about going out in public and then wondering why the hell the public is also there.

Contrary to popular belief, introversion isn’t about being shy or quiet—it’s about introspection. That means we’re actually just as loud, opinionated, and obnoxious as people who have entire speakerphone conversations on elevators. The main difference is, we’re rarely caught in the act because we love minding our own business and are choosy about who we divulge our true selves to.

So when it comes to living in New York City, we’re absolutely obsessed with its general magic, iconic foods, and even a main character moment in Times Square every blue moon. But what irks us the most is the inability to enjoy it without throngs of strangers around.

The next time you’re itching to escape your apartment for some solitary socializing, we’ve got you. Here’s an introvert’s guide to unplugging in NYC.