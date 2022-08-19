One of New York City’s most compact neighborhoods packs a large reputation. Resting within the confines of Greenwich Village and pushing up against Chelsea, the Meatpacking District is a modest wedge of land where the past and the future collide. Named for its slaughterhouse origins, Meatpacking still has its share of butcher shops and meat wholesalers—but its present-day status has more to do with its exclusive dining and nightlife options, many of which have become celebrity favorites. A popular place to wear down your credit card, Meatpacking is defined by niche shopping, upscale restaurants, and chic clubs nestled in historic basements and atop newly remodeled rooftops. Given its prime Manhattan location along the Hudson River, the district has also ramped up its free attractions, now housing two wildly popular high-concept green spaces that sit high on the to-do lists of both tourists and locals. In order to properly experience the neighborhood, you’ll need comfortable shoes and a curiosity for both history and innovation. And by the end, you’ll understand why this locale helps the Big Apple attract more visitors each year than any other American city. Here’s what to see, eat, and do in NYC’s Meatpacking District.

Mollusca | Photo by Evan Sung

"Life of a Neuron" at Artechouse | Photo courtesy of Artechouse

Choose your adventure with jaw-dropping area hotels Some of the city’s most impressive hotels lie right in the heart of the Meatpacking District and its surrounding streets. The obvious boarding option would be the reliably fun The Standard, High Line, a window-heavy tower straddling the elevated park that boasts sweeping views of Manhattan. If you’re looking for the most unique experience in the area, you have three truly unforgettable choices. The Maritime Hotel is a nautical-themed evocation of the Titanic—designed by an apprentice of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright—that feels classic, modern, and whimsical all at once. And speaking of the Titanic, the historic boarding house–style Jane Hotel once housed the cruise ship’s survivors; a living piece of the past, the Jane continues to build community and offer passers-through a stay to remember. Then there’s the High Line Hotel, which occupies old seminary grounds and offers a quiet yet centrally located respite from the bustling city with a Parisian-style courtyard. Finally, for visitors who prefer the future to the past, Dream Downtown is the move. Technically in Chelsea, the luxury hotel offers a wide variety of room options, each unique and modern in their own way.

