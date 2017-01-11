Underrated Towns on Long Island That Are Better Than the Hamptons

Huntington

Why it's so great: It's impossible to list the Island's most creative restaurants without mentioning Huntington more than once. The relatively compact Downtown boasts more eclectic eateries than anywhere in the East End, and the culinary landscape stretches all the way up New York Ave to waterfront classics like Prime. This hamlet is no slouch in the cultural department either. Huntington is home to the Heckscher Museum of Art as well as the Cinema Arts Centre, whose line-up of independent, foreign, and classic films is a cinephile's dream. Heckscher Park also hosts the annual Summer Arts Festival with free outdoor performances nearly every night.

What to do: If you'd rather see a show indoors, catch some live music or comedy at The Paramount, a venue revered for its ability to house big-time acts in an intimate setting. Stop next door for a pre-show bite at Swallow. The chef's innovative take on small plates means you can try a little of everything (like duck confit pizza!) and still have room for dessert. If after all that sampling you need a little buzz, check out Sapsuckers for local beer from one of 16 daily rotating drafts. And don't leave town without trying the famous cold cheese pizza from Little Vincent's.